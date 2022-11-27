John Joyce: Why we are going to cut back our stocking rate from the current 2.4u/ha

All stock have been housed ahead of the farm’s annual TB herd test this week. Poor weather made late grazing difficult.

It was a challenging grazing season, going all the way back to turnout, with animals always on the lookout to be moved

We have entered a new era in agriculture with record high cost of production. From fertiliser to concentrate, these high prices look like they here to stay. And

I will have to adjust our stocking rate.

Over the last few years we have increased numbers, especially with the breeding stock of our suckler cows and the ewes. We were trying to drive the output to maximise every acre.

Now the high input costs are putting a strain on everything. Last winter we used a large quantity of winter feed and this winter looks no different.

At housing, the younger animals just didn’t meet their target weight gains — we weighed the weanlings a number of weeks ago for the BEEP II scheme.

Also the store cattle are somewhat lighter heading into the shed. Some will not be heavy enough to finish out of the shed as two-year-old beef and will have to be returned for another summer’s grazing, adding more pressure to the farm.

So I now have to ask myself, am I robbing Peter to pay Paul with a high stocking rate?

At the moment Agfood is telling me that we have a stocking rate of 2.4 units/ha. This doesn’t include our sheep.

To a dairy farmer this might seem normal, and perhaps it would work fine on a newly reseeded farm with good grassland management.

Maybe when inputs were at an reasonable price it would be, but in this new era, the economic law of diminishing returns might apply.

A high stocking rate not only puts pressure on the grazing or feed supply, but also on fences, water supply, sheds and the workload on the farmer.

Going forward I think the old benchmark of one livestock unit per acre is more realistic and sustainable for a breeding farm like ours.

Covid had something to do with us increasing numbers. Back in the spring of 2020, we farmers looked on at the rest of the world in lockdown.

We saw the empty streets on the news and most people confined to a few mile radius on their home. We mostly worked away as normal and were happy to be doing so. We were going nowhere and wouldn’t be for a long time.

So I think in some people’s minds a few extra cows to calf or ewes to lamb was no big deal — sure it was going to keep us occupied.

Back to the present, the one good thing about being heavily stocked is we can offload some of them at the good prices livestock are making – and it is also looking promising for the early part of next year.

I often discuss our stocking rate and workload with a good friend, and his thoughts on our Covid-led increase was, “John, it’s like the time you went travelling — you had to go there to come back’’.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary