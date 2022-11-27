Farming

Farming

John Joyce: Why we are going to cut back our stocking rate from the current 2.4u/ha

High input costs are putting a strain on everything

Rising costs: Suckler cows feeding on silage. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Rising costs: Suckler cows feeding on silage. Photo: Roger Jones

John Joyce

All stock have been housed ahead of the farm’s annual TB herd test this week. Poor weather made late grazing difficult.

It was a challenging grazing season, going all the way back to turnout, with animals always on the lookout to be moved

