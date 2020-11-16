John Joyce: Why I’ve introduced beet into the cows and ewes' diet

Contractor Philip Hughes harvesting fodder beet earlier this month near Ballinkillen, Co Carlow for farmer Paddy Brennan who says this year's crop is the best he's ever had. Photo Roger Jones

The winter feeding is now in full swing now with nearly all the stock housed.

As in 2019, I will have to decide on the feed ingredients for the different groups of animals. Pit and round bale silage will make up the major part of the diet with a little straw add in. Good quality rolled barley will be fed to the beef cattle and weanlings. The beef cattle with be moved onto a finishing ration around mid-January.

I purchased some beet for feeding last year for the first time. It was a mixture of both fodder and sugar beet. I had been looking into the idea for several years and last autumn it was in ample supply, so it was as good as time as any to try it. I was well impressed with it. There seems to be plenty for sale again this year so I will feed it again.

Beet is a highly palatable and digestible feed for both cattle and sheep. The one thing I have noticed is the contentment of the livestock in the sheds when it is included in the diet. This is especially noticeable with the ewes and the suckler cows. It just seems to fill them up and keep them content.

Energy content

It is low in protein but has high energy content and can be fed as high as 25kgs per head per day for finishing cattle. It costs the same as the average price of a good ration, but it's the way it can maintain body condition of the ewes and cows that impresses me.

On doing some research, I found out fodder beet was been fed to animals in northern Europe as far back as the middle ages. It became very popular in the 1800s.

By its nature it was a labour-intensive crop as it had to be thinned, weeded and harvested by hand. This led to its decline after World War 2 and it was replaced by maize in the diet of ruminants. In New Zealand, the crop is grown mainly for the dairy industry with the crop grazed in situ by dairy cows or maiden heifers in the autumn with a strip wire.

In Scotland, the crop is widely used for feeding ewes before lambing or for fattening hogget's in the springtime.

The fodder beet in the diet of my autumn cows that have already calved seems to be doing a great job in maintaining their body condition and even adding to it. These are a batch of animals that can lose condition rapidly during the winter. They are only on about 5kg per head per day, but it is easy to see the difference.

Diet feeder

I might cut it back or out all together in the run-up to calving for the spring calvers and then increase it again after calving in case it swells the unborn calf and I end up with soft calves.

I thought I would have to purchase more machinery to feed it, but the diet feeder is doing an adequate job on the chopping. I have had to do some trial and error with the diet feeder and found that it only works when I load the beet into the bottom of the feeder and the silage on top to weigh it down for the knives to chop it.

If the beet is added last it will just run around the top of the tube feeder. It is pre-washed before we take delivery which takes the work out of it and it can be tipped up on some concrete for loading.

I now think it is an under-utilised feed and maybe we shouldn't be relying on as much imported feed as we do when tillage farmers can grow this crop. Like grass, it is an ideal crop for Irish weather conditions. Also, we should give more thought to the inclusion of rolled barley and oats in the diet of our animals.

The biggest setback I experienced last year was when I ran out of purchased beet in the month of April and the beef cattle took a big hit in performance. The cows and the yearlings were fine as their intake had been reduced and they were heading for grass at this stage. With a ration you can just head to the mill and you have a consistent product to purchase all year round which is one main advantage it has over fodder beet.

John Joyce farms in Carrigahorig, Co Tipperary

