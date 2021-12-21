John Joyce: Why it’s important to keep your yard and sheds in good repair

It is important to keep a yard in good repair, to provide a safer working environment for yourself and for visitors. Picture: Clare Keogh

I would like to think that my farmyard and farm buildings are in good repair.

A lot of time and money have been spent over the last number of years to get it them into decent condition.

However, everything looks good on a fine summer’s day. It can take a good storm to show up a few issues.

Storm Barra did a bit of damage to a small old stone shed that stores the fencing materials and some firewood.

Nothing has been spent on this shed for 20 years, but now the roof is lifting and it is only a matter of time before it blows off.

That could cause a lot of damage to the rest of the farmyard — or somebody walking across the yard.

Some would say it is not worth spending anything on this little shed and I might be better just knocking it, especially as it is near-impossible to get anybody to do this type of work.

I have secured somebody to re-roof it over the Christmas break, but only if we do the donkey work.

A lot of contractors are only interested in the big jobs, and there are not many handymen to do these types of jobs any more.

Maybe people didn’t appreciate them enough and reward them appropriately. These men could turn their hand to anything, and there were a few of them in every parish.

This all comes under ‘farmyard maintenance’. It is important to keep a yard in good repair, to provide a safer working environment for yourself and for visitors.

Plus, I get pride and satisfaction from a tidy farm.

As farms have got bigger, it has become hard to find the time to keep on top of everything; this is noticeable in some yards now as you drive along the road.

In time it could be another stick to beat the farming community with.

When it comes to building jobs, the availability of raw materials like timber and steel is a big issue, as is the spiralling cost.

So repairing the buildings you’ve got is more important than ever, even if it means converting them to become multiple-use over the farming year.

I also intend to fix a few leaking gutters on the other sheds.

You don’t want water running down the side of a shed and into the middle of calving and lambing. Nothing will rot a shed as quickly as water lying around.

There are a few shed and yard lights that need attention too.

The ones giving trouble will be replaced with long-lasting and low-wattage LEDs, which I have been phasing in over the past few years.

Some of the older lights were high-wattage halogen lights that eat power and burn out if left on too long.

I accept that the water pump and other power items use a lot of electricity, and with energy costs rising, savings will have to be made somewhere, even if more efficient lighting is only a small way to do this.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary