John Joyce: Why it’s definitely not a year to be over-stocked

The land has an unusually green look about it for this time of the year, thanks to the mild weather, but the economic forecast is not quite so rosy.

Input costs are rising steeply, particularly meal, diesel and fertiliser.

Rations have increased a number of times by €10-20; maybe this can be justified as tillage farmers need a better price for their crops.

Also a large portion of the make-up of the rations used on Irish farms is shipped halfway across the world — particularly proteins like soya bean.

This is something that needs to be addressed; we need to maybe grow more or different crops to offset these large imports of grains.

With fertiliser nearly doubling in price, the current prices are unsustainable at farm level.

I have heard some farmers say, “sure we’ll have to just spread it”, but we will have to get a serious price increase on the sales of our produce, or we will be left carrying the can.

Read More

I have been wracking my brain to come up with cost-saving measures.

For the silage ground I will continue to use the same amount of fertiliser.

I estimate that at the end of this winter I will have used all of the silage I have in the yard, and will need to think of the winter of 2022.

Bear in mind, contractor charges are likely to increase, given the rise in the cost of diesel.

Also some of this land has recently been reseeded, so this crop will need to be kept fed.

I have some low-lying wet land that has been fertilised well over the last number of years. I will decrease the amount spread here and get a lot of the farmyard manure out of the sheds spread early on this ground.

Plus as the slurry tanks are rising, I will try to cover as much ground as possible over the early part of the grazing and silage season.

Lime will have to pay a bigger part in the whole nutrient programme. I did some soil sampling a few years ago and will have to pay more attention to it.

I can use the granulated bagged lime on the smaller areas and field lime on the bigger fields.

It hard to believe that you can get one tonne of field lime spread for the same price as one bag of fertiliser.

Any field that has old or poor grass on it will have to be earmarked for reseeding over the next few years, as there is no point in spreading a large amount of fertiliser on it.

I don’t have too many of these fields left but still need to put in an effort to get the remaining ones done.

With the relatively good beef price, I have put any forward stores that can be finished out of the shed on a high-ration diet. Some of these might have to kept indoors till June to be finished, but it is definitely a year not be over-stocked.

I have done this over the last number of years and it has worked out very well.

Finally, as the year rolls on, if the steam goes out of the market, I can increase fertiliser usage.

Also it might be a good year to invest in a GPS and limit the wastage with more accurate spreading.





John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary