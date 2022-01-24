Farming

John Joyce: Why it’s definitely not a year to be over-stocked

I have put any forward stores that can be finished out of the shed on a high-ration diet

Change of plan: John Joyce says lime will have to pay a bigger part in the whole nutrient programme. Photo: Roger Jones

The land has an unusually green look about it for this time of the year, thanks to the mild weather, but the economic forecast is not quite so rosy.

Input costs are rising steeply, particularly meal, diesel and fertiliser.

