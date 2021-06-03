Farming

John Joyce: Why farmers should be demanding a bigger share of the pie

It’s time the industry invested in educating farmers, giving them the skill-set to negotiate on the price of their farm-gate produce and inputs

Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive. Photo: Tricia Kennedy
Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive. Photo: Tricia Kennedy

Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive. Photo: Tricia Kennedy

Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive. Photo: Tricia Kennedy
John Joyce

John Joyce

Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive, from a timber stake to a new or used item of machinery.  

The price rises are blamed Covid, Brexit, the extra cost of transport and the higher cost of the raw materials.

The farm-gate price paid for our own produce has also increased, and rightly so, across most sectors from beef to milk, gain and even sheep meat. Maybe it shows us the true value of that we are producing.

