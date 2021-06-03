John Joyce: Why farmers should be demanding a bigger share of the pie

Everything we need for the farm seems to have got more expensive, from a timber stake to a new or used item of machinery.

The price rises are blamed Covid, Brexit, the extra cost of transport and the higher cost of the raw materials.

The farm-gate price paid for our own produce has also increased, and rightly so, across most sectors — from beef to milk, gain and even sheep meat. Maybe it shows us the true value of that we are producing.

For years, what we produced on the farm was described as a basic, prime or raw material that needed processing and marketing.

This is correct, but raw materials are very much in demand at the moment. In the case of milk and beef, hundreds of products can be made from it.

The forestry industry is a good example of this. The tree felling licensing issue is having a major impact on the price being paid for timber.

Raw material means materials in an unprocessed state, including crude oil, coal, steel, cotton, timber and even water.

Sourcing most of these products seems to be getting more expensive as the world gets busier and faster. Some of them are not renewable.

What we produce on the farm is both sustainable and renewable, which is a big plus for our industry.

Most of the time we farmers are price takers for various reasons. But we are now definitely in the driving seat in relation to the sale of produce, whereas most of the time we had been in the back seat — not even in the passenger seat.

How long this will last, no one really knows, but we need to make hay while the sun shines and sell hard.

We are great at looking after the animals and fixing the machinery, but we can be very poor at marketing our produce at the farm price.

I have been to a lot of farm meetings and have attended discussion groups and various conferences over the years. To my knowledge, very little time has been given over to advise farmers on how to have more confidence and improve their skill-set when they are selling their product.

Most of the time, we have to sell hesitantly because of the weather, or having to pay bills and, dare I say it, some farmers panic-sell when a market takes a downturn or when the trade picks up.

This time last year, beef price was on its knees with the fallout of Covid and Brexit. It is hard to believe that the average beef animal is worth €300 a head more just across the border in Northern Ireland.

It just shows what a market can pay when a product is in high demand or has a higher value elsewhere and can be bought, processed and transported there.

My weekly trip to do the grocery shop last week has reinforced my point that we should be getting a bigger share of the pie.

With the better summer weather, I picked up some sandwich-making material which included some pre-packed sliced beef. The €4 sticker on the pack looked like good value and the meat itself looked to be great quality and was well presented.

I didn’t read the small print. The next day, while having lunch, I had more time to look at the package. The sandwich was lovely, but the beef turned out to be €30.77/kg.

I know it had to be processed, cooked and packaged; also, it was a high-end slice. The previous week, I had sent cattle to the factory and while I was happy with weights, grades and return, it reminded me of the value our raw material can be turned into.

We have always been told that we can only control what happens inside the farm gate, but with our costs rising as well, maybe it’s time the industry focused on and invested in ideas, marts, producer groups, purchasing groups and educating farmers, giving them the skill-set to negotiate on the price of their farm-gate produce and inputs.

I think there is too much focus on expansion at the moment, and we could be losing ground some other way.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary