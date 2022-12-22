Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Joyce: Tips for keeping input costs under control

Being a good farmer used to be all about working hard, but now managing the money side is just as important

Correcting pH: John Joyce is planning to apply more lime in 2023. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Correcting pH: John Joyce is planning to apply more lime in 2023. Photo: Roger Jones

Correcting pH: John Joyce is planning to apply more lime in 2023. Photo: Roger Jones

Correcting pH: John Joyce is planning to apply more lime in 2023. Photo: Roger Jones
John Joyce

John Joyce

This is a good time to look ahead and make plans for the year, to try to improve the overall working of the business.

I have no big project planned for 2023. Over the last five years we have spent on capital investment including two sheds and a lot of fencing.

Most Watched

Privacy