John Joyce: Tips for combating lungworm

Straight to the point: John Joyce says, ‘This year I used the Dectomax injection, which along with lungworm also covers a range of other grazing parasites like stomach worms, mites, lice and warbles. Photo: Roger Jones

Over the past two weeks I have been treating the yearlings and suckler calves for lungworm. I always try to complete this job in July, but this year it ran into August, for a number of reasons.

We were busy with other jobs like the grain harvest and some fencing. And the biggest problem was that I needed to wait for these animals to finish where they were grazing so they would enter the yard or pen in the field easier.

It hasn’t been a bad year for lungworm — they tend to be worse in mild and damp summers.

Before treating these cattle I did hear them coughing a bit — some people refer this to hoose. This summer, grass growth has been so poor that the yearlings were grazing so tight to the ground that they may have picked up more worms than usual.

Lungworm larvae can survive a long time on pasture. The farm history of lungworm, weather and stocking rate have a big bearing on the level of the diseases.

Also, it is believed that the immunity of livestock to lungworm is decreasing, probably due to higher stocking rates and animals under more pressure.

This year I used the Dectomax injection, which also covers a range of other grazing parasites like stomach worms, mites, lice and warbles.

I have been very happy with it over the last number of years as a summer treatment. Before that I used to dose them orally, and there was nothing wrong with that.

I am not a big fan of pour-ons and haven’t used them in the last number of years.

It is hard to keep on top of everything with livestock, but I think a mid-summer dose is money well spent on these animals.

I like to use a product that gives a long cover treatment or control, as gathering suckler animals can be difficult and time-consuming.

Bear in mind that when using long-acting anthelminthics in an animal’s first grazing season, you may limit the animal’s exposure to lungworm larvae, and cattle will remain at risk to reinfection the following season due to not developing natural resistance.

So it might be OK that I didn’t get to treat these animals earlier in the season. I went for the injectable as I find it easier with these animals and it is very accurate. This product has a long withdrawal of 70 days.

It also can be used in sheep for a range of problems, so it is a handy product to have on site for your average suckler and sheep farm.

As the treatment was later this year, I am hoping this will get the yearlings through to housing.

I will probably inject the calves again before housing. I like to try and keep them free of lungworm before weaning and housing, as I think it has a big influence on pneumonia outbreaks in the sheds later on in the year.

The lungworm damages the lungs of these young animals, allowing virus to ease take hold when they are weaned or housed later in the year. So if their lungs are clean from lungworms at the time of vaccination later in the year, I believe the vaccine will have a better chance of working.

They will be under extra pressure this year as grass has been tight for the past month and will be until housing; in turn it is looking like these animals will be lighter at housing and weaning, which will have an impact on weaning them successfully.

With the drought over the last few months, grass is very scarce. Even if we get good growing conditions for the remainder of the grazing season, it will have to be managed as best we can.

First we will have to keep them out for as long as possible and not use too much winter feed in early autumn. It looks like it will be expensive, and if fertiliser stays at record levels, the following winter could be even a bigger problem.

But for now it is one step at a time.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary