John Joyce: The cattle are happy out – but that doesn’t mean things can’t go wrong

Out and about: A cow and calf enjoy the sunshine after turnout

There is a saying that ‘you should live your life as if someone left the gate open’. One of my favourite sights at this time on the year is letting stock out of the sheds or moving them from one field to the other.

To see them jumping around, and hearing the noise they make grazing… these cattle definitely live their first few weeks at grass like somebody left the gate open.

Letting cattle out to grass can free up time that had been spent feeding and bedding in the sheds, but I find that animals need a good herding daily in May.

Their diet has totally changed, plus their environment is completely different from the previous six months, with all that freedom.

Animals need to get used to electric fences, and to different weather and temperatures changes — although the weather over the last six weeks has been perfect for turnout.

Even on these nice sunny days, it can turn cold quickly in the evening, so there is a risk of them getting a chill or worse, pneumonia.

Just because they have shelter and loads of grass doesn’t mean they will mind themselves.

I delayed turnout by a week or two to build up some grass cover, given the extra cost of fertiliser. Grass quality is still excellent so hopefully the late turnout will not have affected them too much.

I am trying to keep on top of calf tagging and de-budding — some were released from the sheds last year and got very strong before they were brought back in, which made the dehorning a harder task.

I am happy with the condition and the weight of the yearlings at turnout. They were well dosed for stomach and lungworm after housing, and got a fluke dose that covered all stages of fluke, so I am confident that they are returning to pasture free of internal parasites.

At this time of year, it pays in both time and money to dose animals at housing.

A few lice may have returned in the last few weeks of housing, but the rise in temperature and a few summer showers should take care of that after turnout.

Also at this time of year, all cows and any yearlings with a poor coat of hair get a copper injection.

I started this a number of years ago when we had a problem getting cows back in calf in late May and early June.

It turns out copper deficiency can have a big effect on fertility. At the time it was confirmed with a blood test from the cows, but we should have known, as the animals that spring had poor coats even after turnout.

I have also decided to vaccinate the yearlings with Tribovax 10 (which covers against 10 different strains of clostridial infections) at turnout. This is the first year that I have done this.

There is a possibility that I lost a weanling last year with blackleg after he dislocated his shoulder. It costs just over €1 per shot, and each animal needs two shots for the first time, then a one-shot booster each year.

I didn’t realise the vaccine was as cheap, and probably should have been using it years ago. In the long term it is a very good investment.

Stock are particularly valuable at the moment, so it is worth taking every precaution to keep them alive.

It’s a 2ml subcutaneous injection. The primary or first injection takes two shots, with 4-6 weeks between the first and second shot. A yearly booster in the form of a single shot is advised to be administered.

Ideally I need to do the calves too.

A mistake I made with the yearlings was that by the time I got organised to vaccinate them, it was two weeks before turnout, so they will have to be gathered up from pasture in a few weeks for the second shot, which will not be easy.

Jobs like dosing and TB testing are best done while animals are housed. And probably the most high-risk time for clostridial diseases is the first few weeks after turnout.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary