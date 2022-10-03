John Joyce: The ACRES options I’m picking, and why

Paid by the metre: One of the ACRES measures John Joyce is picking is planting new hedgerow. Photo: Anna Allen

With the new round of CAP beginning in January, I have been researching some of the new schemes.

A lot of the field work is now done for this year so I can now focus on some paperwork and tighten up some loose ends.

The scheme that’s most interesting to me is ACRES

general, which will have a maximum payment of €7,300 per year — an improvement on the €5,000 available from its predecessor GLAS.

Here, we have participated in environment schemes for nearly 20 years, going back as far as the first REPS.

It was announced that there is funding for 30,000 participants in ACRES. I will apply as it will benefit the farms income.

Some farmers I have been talking to are disappointed with the options available and say it is not suitable for their farm, so have decided not to apply.

Read More

There is also an ACRES co-operation, which offers a maximum payment of €10,500, but you have to be farming in certain geographic areas, mainly along the western seaboard.

There is only a six-week window to apply, from early October to mid-November.

The duration of the schemes is five years. There is a possibility that they will be over-subscribed, in which case ranking criteria will be applied. Training will have to be done in the first year of participation.

A farm sustainability plan along with the application will have to be submitted by a qualified planner, which will add to the cost.

But with no sign of input costs decreasing, all these schemes are very important to keep farms viable in the world crises we are in.

I have looked through the options and have picked five or six choices to cover a wide range of measures.

I am disappointed with some of the measures as this scheme was a number of years in the making and mirrors the GLAS scheme in a number of ways.

I have gone for mainly area-based choices as I think is the only way I can come near to maximum payment.

Again not all farms are suitable for these options and that is why a lot of farmers are disappointed with the scheme.

About 30pc of our farm is low-lying and only suitable for summer grazing, and there is an action for extensively grazed pasture at the rate of €200/ha.

Also we have two fields with a peat-type soil, which should qualify for an action called Low-Input Peat Grassland. This is paid at different rates based on a field scoring system. It seems over-complicated.

Like a lot of farmers, I will also choose the low-emission slurry spreading as we will be doing this any way and this has a payment of 1.20/m3 of slurry.

The other two measures that I will pick are planting a new hedgerow and tree planting. The hedgerow is paid by the metre.

Read More

Some farmers will say these measures are a waste of time and land, plus they require time and capital spending.

But we have picked these options in the last few environment schemes and they have really enhanced the look of the farm and nature, evidenced by the animals and birds I see around the farm.

These hedgerows give shelter to the animals in difficult weather and give more benefits to the farm than some of us give them credit for.

I’m hoping these measures will get me over the line.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary