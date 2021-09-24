John Joyce: Quad bikes – uses, safety and alternatives on the farm

My old quad is on its last legs. It’s belching out black smoke, and it doesn’t always start when needed — or stop at the bottom of the farm.

When it first arrived on the farm about 15 years ago, quads were relatively new to Irish agriculture. It has been worth its weight in gold for going herding, gathering stock, fencing and carrying meal out to the fields.

But over the last number of years I have spent a lot of money on repairs and maintenance.

It is surely time to stop spending on repairs and put the money into repayments on a newer model, especially as it is getting hard to find someone to fix these machines.

It was not until my quad was out on order that I realised how useful it has been. Some might say it is a big boy’s toy but on most farms they are a real workhorse.

Read More

A new bike is quite expensive and a good second-hand one is not easy to source.

But a big problem is that quad bikes have become a major safely issue. HSA figures show that up to 20pc of accidents involving vehicles on farms are caused by quads. Theses mainly involve both teenagers and older farmers.

There are safety courses available on the use of quads, but it is very hard to control their use, especially on farms where a few people may be coming and going.

We all know what fun can be had on one — sure people pay to have a go on them on their holidays in certain parts of the world.

When using them on a daily basis, we can forget how powerful and fast they can be.

You can be as careful as possible, but all it takes is a rush of blood to the head when gathering animals or racing back to the farmyard to avoid getting caught out in a heavy shower.

The roll-over bar seems to be a great job and maybe it should be compulsory for all new or used quads to be sold with one.

Maybe there should be an added incentive to fit them on machines already on farms, through the Tams schemes.

At the very least, users need to be encouraged to use head protection, plus proper footwear and safety glasses.

A cheaper option I have seen twice recently is an old, outdated road jeep — one on a sheep farm, the other on medium-sized dairy farm. Both were bought for less than €1,000.

The benefits, according to the farmers, are: being out of the elements; cheap to buy and even cheaper to run; and the ability to carry more equipment.

Read More

The jeep on the dairy farm was full of all the tools and fittings to repair a leaking drinking trough, plus stakes and reels of strip wire for use in grazing areas.

The farmer found it useful to have everything he needed on a daily basis on site in the field, without having to head back to the yard every time something was required.

Both had tow-bars fitted.

Now, I did see both jeeps working in the summer when the weather was perfect, and both farms had good road structures.

It might be a different story in the middle of winter— of course the quad would be easier on the land and nearly impossible to get stuck.

Still, either a jeep or a quad make life easier on farm, and with labour in short supply, that’s an important factor.

I will have to make inquiries in the market place; until then it looks like I will be on foot.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary