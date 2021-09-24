Farming

John Joyce: Quad bikes – uses, safety and alternatives on the farm

A quad bike is a real workhorse, but they can be dangerous, and sometimes an old jeep can be just as handy

'Worth its weight in gold': A quad bike is a very useful piece of equipment on a farm Photo: Michael Garner

John Joyce

My old quad is on its last legs. It’s belching out black smoke, and it doesn’t always start when needed — or stop at the bottom of the farm.

When it first arrived on the farm about 15 years ago, quads were relatively new to Irish agriculture. It has been worth its weight in gold for going herding, gathering stock, fencing and carrying meal out to the fields.

But over the last number of years I have spent a lot of money on repairs and maintenance.

