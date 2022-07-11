John Joyce: Now it’s time to take action with safety issues on our farms

Farm safety week is happening next week in Ireland and the UK. It is a perfect time of the year for us as farmers to take stock and action with the safety issues on our own farms.

We have now finished the busy part of the year from February to June. Farms these days are very busy places and we are possibly all short-staffed also, so sometimes on a busy day safety can be overlooked or tidying up the farmyard can be put on the long finger.

Having read up a little on farm safety this week, I realised that apart from machinery and livestock accidents, there are other areas of concern, such as childhood safety.

This can be a huge danger when kids are walking or maybe even playing around a busy farmyard. Livestock can see them as a threat. Also with big machinery, it is impossible to keep an eye on everything.

Respiratory health is something we overlook but it could be described as farm safety as well. In modern agriculture, we are all exposed to dust and chemicals. Sometimes we don’t use the proper protection, like dust masks when we are spreading straw or doing some dusty construction work.

A lot of us use chemicals in the form of pour-ons. We should always take the time to wear gloves and have the correct clothing on when working with these.

There is project set up in the areas of Tipperary, Cork and Wexford, called Farmers4Safety. It will investigate farmers, and farm family behaviours and attitudes towards farm safety, health and wellbeing, hoping to change the norm around farm safety and emotional wellbeing so it becomes a normal and sustained part of farming culture in Ireland while making the sector safer.

The project aims to highlight the importance of creating a buddy system that will tackle the issue of social isolation and give farmers an opportunity to talk to co-farmers and support each other.

The majority of farm fatalities/injuries on farms are avoidable. Extreme pressures have led to farmers experiencing stress, anxiety, fatigue and financial pressures and this in turn can lead to an incident or a fatality occurring.

This Farm Safety EIP AGRI project indicates the importance of farmers looking after their own wellbeing and ensuring they are not risking their safety in carrying out jobs on the farm.

Farmers need to get into the attitude that it is just as important to become a safety-conscious farmer as it is to be a progressive or good farmer.

One of the biggest issues or problems going forward with farm safety is mental wellbeing. I see it myself. I am a safety-conscious farmer and put safety first and identify as many problems before they arise.

Sometimes though, at the busy time of the year, long hours and a poor work/life balance mean fatigue can set in and poor decisions can be made. This can be compounded if help or labour is unavailable.

Add a few personal problems to think about and you can be a million miles away from what you are working at. I am lucky to have a bunch of great friends available to me to talk to and to give advice.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary