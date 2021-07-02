Farming

John Joyce: I’m under attack from airborne vermin – I’d love to bring in some hired guns

Crows have been causing damage eating my cows’ expensive meal – and we know they spread disease and injure sheep. They need to be controlled

Sinister: John Joyce has been plagued by crows Expand

John Joyce

John Joyce

Looking out the window of the farmhouse at dawn, it’s looks like a scene from a World War II movie.

In the distance on the skyline black objects flying towards the farmyard could be war-planes flying in formation. As they get nearer, it is becomes evident that they are just the batch of crows that pay the farmyard a visit every morning for breakfast.

Once they have they bellies full they start picking at the silage bales, and they attacked the silage pit.

