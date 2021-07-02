Looking out the window of the farmhouse at dawn, it’s looks like a scene from a World War II movie.

In the distance on the skyline black objects flying towards the farmyard could be war-planes flying in formation. As they get nearer, it is becomes evident that they are just the batch of crows that pay the farmyard a visit every morning for breakfast.

Once they have they bellies full they start picking at the silage bales, and they attacked the silage pit.

This is very frustrating as there is a high cost in growing and saving this winter feed.

If it wasn’t for the damage they are doing, it would be highly entertaining to see them ducking and diving in the wind, in and out through sheds.

They have started to appear in large numbers and are stealing the ad-lib meal that the last few cattle are feeding on in the sheds.

Since the weather got dry they have become more active; the ground is probably too dry for them to get food in. I haven’t seen numbers like these since we were plagued with them in the dry summer of 2018.

I should have been more proactive to try to keep them out. The meal was an easy target. Crows are scavengers and opportunists. They are able to do a lot of damage in a short space of time.

As I write, they are perched on top of the farm sheds waiting to attack neighbouring crops of spring and winter barley.

They are also dirty — you don’t want them around the sheds.

Scarecrows and tape only keep them at bay for a short while until they get used to them, then they make no difference.

Even the shotgun has little effect on them now; they seem to be happy to take a few losses. You’d have to admire their intelligence, as they seem to be able to judge the distance to be out of range of cartridge shot most of the time.

I had a scare kite flying for a while but the wind got the better of that idea.

The countryside is full of vermin. Don’t get me wrong, I am a lover of all animals and nature, but the crow population is getting out of control.

Think of all the protocols we go through to be accredited for the quality assurance scheme, and the biosecurity measures we have in place on our farms with foot baths etc… yet these birds fly from farm to farm on a daily basis.

The water troughs in the fields are another high-risk area for contamination, with birds drinking them and washing in them. The troughs are high enough for other wildlife not to get into them, but little can be done about the birds.

At the bottom of the farm about 20 grey crows have taken up residence for the for the last number of years. This area of land runs into a large bog and it is the perfect ground for them to breed in, as it is well away from civilization.

The problem is, most of our sheep graze here for the summer. If a sheep goes on its back, which a lowland breed of sheep in good condition can often do, they won’t last long with these lads around. The crows either take the eyes out of their head or they damage their underside by picking at them, and they die from the infection.

Crows, magpies and foxes also do a lot of damage to ground-nesting birds in Ireland.

Some of these are now in decline which is a real pity as some of these species are beautiful, and a welcome part of the environment.

It is hard to know where the solution lies; few farmers have got the time to control vermin.

Insurance is now also a major problem if you want people on your land shooting.

There are plenty of very well-run local gun clubs. Maybe there is a place for them in modern agriculture, helping farmers in both protecting crops and controlling disease.

It might also help the wider wildlife environment in the long term.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary