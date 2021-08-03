John Joyce: I’m seeing how low I can go in cost and labour with my early autumn calvers

Calving is back in full swing with the autumn cows. It is a bit early for them but that is the way it has worked out.

It has been a few years since we had cows calving at this time of the year.

The last time we had a number of autumn calvers, they were calving a bit later, but they were plagued with summer mastitis before calving. Some of them lost one or two spins and one cow got it in three quarters.

Some of those were never right after it, although they reared their calves.

They were a good batch of cows and some of them had to be culled when they had the calves reared. Looking back I should have used a pour-on to help keep the flies away before they calved.

This time they are all first-time calves, except five cows that were recycled from the spring herd. They will be calving over seven weeks only.

Two of the heifers scanned empty at scanning time, but I am happy with that as the price of beef or store heifers is good so I can sell them for either.

Read More

Since turnout these batch of cows have been restricted, with their home being a very bare field near the sheds. Their diet consists of the odd bale of silage and straw, with access to a few mineral buckets.

They have plenty of room to walk around and exercise, which is important for ease of calving. All are in-calf to an easy-calving mature Limousin bull that I use on the heifers and older cows.

His calves are hardy and are nearly always able the get their first drink, so this bull is perfect for outdoor calving. He is 5 star and the calves turn inside out in the space of a few weeks, showing shape.

Autumn calvers have a few major advantages, but a few major disadvantages. They don’t suit every farm, but they are perfect for some farms.

The big plus is the low cost and low labour with outdoor calving.

But summer mastitis and cows getting over-fat can be a major problem.

Also calves are young and light heading into the shed for their first winter and need to be observed. A good creep area is needed if these weanlings are going to thrive during the winter.

We put a huge effort into the spring calving, and this usually takes place alongside our mid-season ewe flock. Cows are observed at night and are on straw for calving.

I have decided to see how low-cost and little time I can get away with for calving this batch of cows at this time of the year.

All have calved outside so far with no straw cost, although I have the calving shed ready if one needs it.

Cows are beside the yard so they are easily checked every few hours and can be turned in to the yard if need be.

The first calf needed to be assisted, followed by 12 that all calved by themselves. Then two what I would call U-grade heifers needed to be helped with the jack.

All calves got their own drink, and with calving outdoors it is very clean so I didn’t see any sour issues, with cows not given much grass till calves were well able to drink them.

We did have one problem with one of the hottest days two weeks ago. All calves were being checked twice daily, except for one Sunday evening.

On Monday morning we found a calf lying off on his side, unable to stand; he looked like he was suffering from dehydration. Most likely he fell asleep in the baking heat in the middle on the field on the Sunday evening.

It was clear he needed veterinary assistance. We loaded him into the trailer and off to town to the vet clinic. The calf was put on a dip and given some TLC for the next few days. He was left indoors with his mother, where he made a great recovery, but a few more hours in that heat and I think he would have gone the other way.

Read More

There is never a dull moment with stock, especially young stock. There’s always something new to learn about.

I have noticed that these cows and heifers have been coughing a little. It is probably because they have been grazing bare and have picked up some lungworm.

I have injected them in the mean time with a wormer, along with all the yearlings and calves on the farm at the moment. This will hopefully see them to housing.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary