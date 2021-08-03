Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Joyce: I’m seeing how low I can go in cost and labour with my early autumn calvers

Autumn calvers have a few major advantages, but a few major disadvantages

Pros and cons: Autumn calvers don&rsquo;t suit every farm, but they are perfect for some Expand

Close

Pros and cons: Autumn calvers don&rsquo;t suit every farm, but they are perfect for some

Pros and cons: Autumn calvers don’t suit every farm, but they are perfect for some

Pros and cons: Autumn calvers don’t suit every farm, but they are perfect for some
John Joyce

John Joyce

Calving is back in full swing with the autumn cows. It is a bit early for them but that is the way it has worked out.

It has been a few years since we had cows calving at this time of the year.

The last time we had a number of autumn calvers, they were calving a bit later, but they were plagued with summer mastitis before calving. Some of them lost one or two spins and one cow got it in three quarters.

Most Watched

Privacy