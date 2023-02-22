John Joyce: Cash in now or hold on and finish them?

It is time to do a last fodder budget and decide if I need to buy additional feed to get us through the remainder of the winter housing period.

I also have to decide how many cattle will be sold out of the sheds and which animals will return to grass.

We have all the slurry spread, with ground conditions excellent for the last number of weeks for travelling on the land. We covered as much ground as possible with 2200gal/ac, starting with the silage ground and then some of the grazing area.

This slurry had been well agitated and we watered down the last tank to cover extra land. With the mild weather it has melted nicely onto the roots of the grass and it is clear to see the fields that got applied, as grass growth has started.

I can hold off spreading chemical fertiliser for a few more weeks. We are all hoping the price of fertiliser drops this year, but that might not happen.

For the last month we have had great weather — mild and dry. There is a great colour in the fields, but there might be a sting in the winter yet. There is a long way to go to get to the middle of April, and March can be a difficult month if the weather goes against us.

So it’s important to do that feed budget to see if we have enough feed for the next two months. There is about a third of the pit silage left, plus 80 bales of straw.

This might get us out but only if the weather comes right, and it is amazing what our mid-season-lambing ewe flock have eaten since we housed them about a month ago.

Also once the suckler cows start calving they can get through a lot of food before turnout. I bought some bales at the start of the winter and used them straight away, but it is looking like I might need a few more.

The price of feed like silage and hay has eased slightly in the last few weeks but availability around this area is very low.

Turning to the question of what/when to sell, we are feeding the cull cows that were empty and some forward heifers for beef out of the sheds for May.

Also we have three pens of feeding bulls and of course the only option for them will be the factory out of the sheds in late May or early June. While there is a high cost per day of finishing these animals, I am confident it will be worth it to have them ready for what is usually a time of tightened beef supplies.

Another dilemma is the remainder of the 2021-born animals. These autumn-born calves are a mix of bullocks and heifers and are on 3kg of a basic ration with minerals and good-quality silage.

This category of animals always returned to grass for the second summer to be finished off grass with a small pinch of meal. Today these cattle are 400-450kg and have a good Limousin colour about them.

The same quality cattle in the marts seem to be freely making €3/kg liveweight at the moment. The question is will these prices last? Or could they get even better when the grass really starts to grows?

Nobody really knows, so with cattle prices at an all-time high and input costs at record levels, should I cash in on theses cattle as forward stores in the marts over the next few weeks?

If I did, it might cut down on buying more feed, plus it would leave more grass during the summer for the yearlings and the cows with their calves, giving them a better thrive.

Some would say it should be a easy decision to just sell them, so I just have to put my business cap on and convince myself to do so.

More often than not it works out better to have sold than to be sorry for not selling.

​

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary