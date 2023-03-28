John Joyce: Another lesson learned – culling for age is just as important as culling for other issues

Calving is in full swing, and things have settled down after a few issues at the start with some older cows that probably should have been culled last year.

It was just one year too many for a few of them. They were great cows in their day, but it didn’t help them to calve early on when the weather was tough, and they didn’t build enough body condition between weaning and calving.

It is another lesson learned: culling for age is just as important as culling for all the other issues like temperament, fertility or mastitis.

But when a cow is doing a good job both breeding and rearing the calf, she goes unnoticed and is left in the herd for another season.

This year we calved the first few cows down on straw and then moved to peat. We put a few inches on the floor and topped it up a little every few days when needed.

It was really just trial and error as I had never tried it before, but a farmer I know calves down all his dairy herd on it and he assured me it would work.

Peat had been recommended by Teagasc as an alternative to straw bedding until recent years, with more recent scientific research highlighting the role of peatlands as a valuable carbon reserve with high biodiversity values.

Further, straw is more sustainable as it can be grown as a crop on a yearly basis and then returned to the same field in the form of farmyard manure.

One advantage of peat is that it is a highly absorbent material which will hold up to 10 times its weight in moisture. It is extremely comfortable and animals stay clean and dry. Peat has a natural high pH, so it should be more active against bacteria.

I felt there would be significant savings in the time spent bedding sheds as the peat would remain dry for a few days.

In the weanling shed we put a foot of peat on the floor and the cattle seem to turn it themselves over time, keeping the bedding fresh.

If suckler cows are in a calving pen for too long, things can get a bit messy, and often the bedding can be left till the last job in the evening and can be labour-intensive if it has to be done the old way with the two-grain fork and a round bale of straw.

It seemed strange at first as we have our own straw from our tillage enterprise, but now we use quite a bit of that for feeding, especially at the later stages of finishing the bulls.

We are about halfway through the spring calving and I now let the cows calve on straw, but once the calf is dry I move them on to the peat pen, which is next the calving pen.

The reason is that after a difficult calving one night I found the calf was finding it a little hard to breathe with the peat around his nose. I’m sure he would have been fine; maybe I was just being over-cautious.

For now they have the best of both worlds, but using the peat is definitely labour-saving. And if the calves develop a scour after a few days or weeks, it dries up any watery fluids.

While I was very happy with the peat this year, long term it might not be available or allowed, and we might all be back to the straw option.

Meanwhile, lambing is down to a handful of ewes and will finish in the next week. While lambing was intense and very compact, I am happy with how it has gone, despite the weather.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary