John Joyce: Act now to ease your winter worries

Winter is a long way off, but a few management decisions at this time of the year can make life easier when you do need to house your stock.

It is still a busy time on a lot of farms and sometimes the stock can be forgotten about as they seem happy enough. I see the start of September as another turn of the year in the farming calendar, and not just the school year.

Over the last two weeks I treated the weanlings and the store cattle for lungworm. I noticed that they that been coughing.

For the last few years, I oral-dosed the cattle. It was a success, but it is labour-intensive manual work and usually gets put on the long finger.

So given the short supply of labour, I decide this year to inject them. It was very convenient and fast with the automatic gun, with little or no stress on the animals.

The golden rule is to keep the needle changed and sharp. I used Dectomax, which covers a wide range of parasite including lungworm, roundworms, gastrointestinal, lice and mites.

It may seem that a simple cheap dose would do the job. An injectable will be more expensive but I think it is well worth it.

In the two weeks since the first batch were injected, they have really thrived, albeit they are on good grass.

It is especially noticeable in the store cattle, who may have been grazing a bit bare during the heatwave, which could have contributed to the increase in the lungworm burden.

The calves were injected as well and are coming along nicely.

It is a big job rounding up a batch of cows and calves for dosing. I’m hoping that Dectomax will have a longer cover period and see them through to housing.

It is important to keep the worms out of the calves and help the battle against viral pneumonia at weaning and the early stages of housing.

Late summer and early autumn seem to be the high risk time for the spread of lungworm.

Over the next couple of weeks I will decide on the number of animals I intend to feed for the winter. It is usually the same number every year and I have ample winter feed now in the yard.

There are a few other variables to take into consideration this year. One is the increasing cost of ration, as the inputs and ingredients are rising in price.

On the other side of the coin, beef prices are very good at the moment, especially when the bonus is included. I think I will push on any of the cattle that are near finishing with good grass and a few kilos of meal and have them moved before winter or housing.

Once animals are housed it takes a while for them to get going again.

These include a batch of cull cows that have done well over the summer months. All are still rearing calves, but these could be weaned earlier if needed.

Read More

Cows’ price haven’t been as high in years, both in the factory and in the cull ring in the marts, and it would be a lost opportunity not to avail of it.

There are always plenty of young heifers to take their place; maybe sometimes we get fond of theses old cows and chance them for another year.

Another job I have completed for the year is the fertiliser spreading. Over the last 10 days I have blanket-spread the farm with a bag and a half of sulpha can to build grass for the autumn.

Over the last few years this has worked very well, and I have found that spreading it in August rather than September has got better results.

It should pay for itself by having good-quality grass in front of cattle for the remainder of the grazing season and deferring the housing date for as long as possible.

Read More

I have also concentrated on getting a lot of the slurry spread before the autumn. All that remains is one tank with about 30 loads of slurry, and the farmyard manure.

The slurry was spread before the recent spell of dry weather and was nicely washed in with the rain. It also has worked well with the-fertiliser. With fertiliser at an all time high price the animal waste or by product needs to be used as efficiently as possible.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary