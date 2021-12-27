John Heney: Young people won’t farm for the love of the land alone – they need to be incentivised

When I housed my store cattle in November I began by feeding them baled silage, which was saved in an exceptionally warm dry spell in July 2020.

It appeared really palatable, in fact virtually hay like, and the cattle just loved it.

What I didn’t like, however, was all the hassle associated with feeding baled silage: lifting the bales, removing the plastic covers / netting and storing it securely.

Even though they were double-wrapped, I still had a job removing mouldy bits which had developed over the 16 months since they were made.

Breaking up the bales was another job that had to be undertaken as the feeding passage in my shed is only 8’6’’ wide.

So it was a great relief when they were all used up and I started to roll back the plastic covers on this year’s first-cut silage.

With the poor weather last May I didn’t have the opportunity to wilt this year’s silage for the usual 24 hours, so I was concerned about how it would turn out.

Read More

I needn’t have worried, however: while it’s not as dry as I would have liked, it seems fine with little waste.

While my cattle are well settled down in the shed at this stage, I still get a slight feeling of trepidation when I go down to the shed each morning.

Will I find that a bullock has hurt himself or got a chill or just jumped out into the feeding passageway and soiled all the silage on his companions?

Even inside the farm gate you never really know what’s waiting for you around the corner.

A few weeks ago I was delighted to find that my application for the Department’s ‘Pilot Soil Sampling Programme’ had been accepted.

As it’s a few years since I had soil sampling done, I am really looking forward to seeing how my soil quality is holding up.

Schemes such as this should prove to be very helpful in identifying the varying talents of our rich Irish countryside.

With the dramatic increase in fertiliser prices and the proposed EU-driven reduction in the use of fertiliser, it is very important to match farm land with farming enterprises which suit it best.

The new Teagasc/Bord Bia ‘Signpost Programme’ should also provide us with some helpful information — it hopes to assist participating farmers in reducing carbon emissions.

Read More

It also claims that the participating farms will “act as a test bed for on-farm carbon sequestration measurements so that this can, in time, be taken into account by the EPA in the national greenhouse gas inventory”.

This is something many farmers have been urgently seeking for some while now.

The current emissions debate is bizarre. Farmers are being demonised for producing a secure supply of safe healthy food for a global population which has gone from five billion to nearly eight billion people over the last 30 years.

Of course there are problems associated with producing all this extra food, but they are nothing in comparison to the problems created by the powerful energy companies who control global oil production and are responsible for most of our CO2 emissions.

The bottom line is that our much-maligned and increasingly fractured farming sector is now an easy scapegoat.

It is difficult to explain exactly what is happening in farming at the moment, but Ciaran Moran’s recent article ‘Is divergence on convergence just weakening farming’s hand?’ succeeds in doing so.

Mr Moran highlights the differing and contradictory representations that have been made to Minister McConalogue during his recent countrywide consultations with farmers.

With so many low-income farmers obliged to rely on declining EU support payments to survive, it’s not surprising that the debate has now become polarised and divisive.

Research indicates that there is an ongoing decline in the number of young people entering these low-paying farming sectors.

It’s no surprise that a ‘love of the land’ is no longer enough to attract young people into what has for most become a life of poverty and drudgery.

This is a major issue facing farming which must be addressed.

The number of young people returning to work in the dairy sector is a good example of how young people will enter or return to farming if they see the prospects of earning a decent, reliable income.

Until our young people see incomes improve dramatically in the other farming sectors, all the special Department and EU schemes in the world will not succeed in keeping them on these farms.

The require the prospect of earning a decent income from their farms.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary