John Heney: Young people won’t farm for the love of the land alone – they need to be incentivised

Until our young people see incomes improve dramatically, all the special schemes in the world won’t keep them on farms

&lsquo;Really palatable&rsquo;: John Heney&rsquo;s store cattle enjoying this year&rsquo;s first-cut silage

John Heney

When I housed my store cattle in November I began by feeding them baled silage, which was saved in an exceptionally warm dry spell in July 2020.

It appeared really palatable, in fact virtually hay like, and the cattle just loved it.

