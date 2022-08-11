Farming

John Heney: Yes, emission levels must be reduced, but no one likes being cheated

Our Government, in a move not dissimilar to the Cromwellian land grabs, has decided to literally rob farmers of the carbon credits generated by their farms

Trees and mature hedgerows not only encourage biodiversity but can also provide shelter for livestock from our Irish weather including the sun Expand

John Heney

The heavy rain two weeks ago may have raised hopes of improved growing conditions, however these hopes were quickly dashed with the arrival of our most recent heatwave. The situation for me is that my grass supply remains “tight”.

On a more positive note, it was great to get my second-cut silage done in sunny weather. My decision to rely solely on slurry for fertiliser was certainly a gamble but it appeared to have paid off. The outcome being that I now have sufficient silage to get my cattle over the winter.

