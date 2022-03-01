John Heney: Why there is blatant hypocrisy in the Government's farming policies

In spite of rapidly rising costs and forecasts of severe economic and environmental restrictions, it appears farmers are being left with little choice but to knuckle down and make the best of what lies ahead.

In relation to rising costs, I am very fortunate that I don’t use fertiliser for grazing; however, I do use some fertiliser on my silage fields.

If I were to reduce this particular cost I would have to cut less silage, this would mean keeping my cattle out longer in the autumn which would result in less grass in the spring which in turn would mean less weight gain — in other words it would simply be a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul

Farmers’ concerns were certainly not helped by our Green Junior Agricultural Minister Pippa Hackett’s recent attack on Irish farmers who rely wholly on their farms to make a living.

While the Minister may have grave concerns about Ireland’s and the EU’s intensive farming policies — using policies such as ‘Convergence’ to manipulate Irish farming does allow us a unique insight into current Green political-thinking.

With such contradictory sentiments now emanating from Government Buildings, is it any wonder that so many ill-informed members of the public continue to vilify farmers.

It appears, however, that there may be a solution. In two recent episodes of the environmental programme Eco Eye, presenter Duncan Stewart addressed the problems and possible solutions associated with food production systems in Ireland. As a farmer, my immediate reaction to the first episode The Climate of Farming was to think how refreshing it was to hear the voices of ordinary farmers explaining how the proposed changes will affect their lives and livelihoods.

Farmers spoke of reduced incomes and being constantly “done down” and blamed for climate change problems. They explained that at the end of the day they were simply following government farming policies which for decades have consistently promoted and encouraged increased output.

These comments prompted Mr Stewart to draw our attention to the massive damage imported fertilisers and animal feedstuffs have caused to the Irish environment. The following week’s episode Climate Friendly Farming set out to show how it was possible to achieve this. Once again government policies promoting high-cost intensive farming practices were identified as a major obstacle.

We were shown trials where multi-species swarths using 60pc less fertiliser were producing 14t of dry matter in comparison to just 11t from highly fertilised ryegrass on mineral soils.

While there is not sufficient time in TV programmes such as these to take an in-depth look at these multi-species trials, the figures shown appeared very encouraging.

From my own point of view, we also heard how well-limed old pastures could produce up to eight tonnes of dry matter using zero imported fertiliser.

If you do a cost/benefit analysis, I believe that these figures are hugely relevant to low margin livestock enterprises right across the country.

(Perhaps I could respectfully suggest our Junior Minister might benefit greatly from undertaking research in this area before her next address to the Seanad.) The programme then moved on to examine the issue of Co2 emissions from drained peaty soils which raised the vexed question as to who should bear the cost of income-loss to farmers for re-wetting this land. The ridiculous practices of ‘red-lining’ areas of a farm which have been specifically set aside by farmers to promote biodiversity was also raised.

I believe these two episodes of Eco Eye have done us a great service in highlighting the blatant hypocrisy and massive damage inflicted on our unique countryside by decades of short-sighted government and EU policies.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary