John Heney: We farmers deserve an official apology, not further vilification

The EU and our Government are to blame for the destruction of the environment with their misguided policies of intensification — but we are bearing the costs

Encouraging figures: This bullock sold by John Heney graded O- 3+ and killed out at 387.69kg
This bullock graded P+ 3 and killed out at 364.36kg

Encouraging figures: This bullock sold by John Heney graded O- 3+ and killed out at 387.69kg

Encouraging figures: This bullock sold by John Heney graded O- 3+ and killed out at 387.69kg

This bullock graded P+ 3 and killed out at 364.36kg

This bullock graded P+ 3 and killed out at 364.36kg

Encouraging figures: This bullock sold by John Heney graded O- 3+ and killed out at 387.69kg

John Heney

The figures in the factory returns for the first load of cattle I sell each autumn give a good idea of how successful my farming year will be.

When I sold my first load a few weeks ago, I was delighted that fat scores showed they were well finished, averaging a little over 3=.

