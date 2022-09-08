John Heney: We farmers deserve an official apology, not further vilification

The figures in the factory returns for the first load of cattle I sell each autumn give a good idea of how successful my farming year will be.

When I sold my first load a few weeks ago, I was delighted that fat scores showed they were well finished, averaging a little over 3=.

Carcass weights were fine and surprisingly, confirmation grades were also quite good — in my case this simply means that I didn’t have too many Ps.

However, it’s early days yet and while I’m hopeful that fat scores will hold up, I’m not so confident about grades and weights — after all it’s ‘vanity-free’ Friesians we’re talking about here.

With an increase in the possibilities for making mistakes and an ever growing amount of red tape to deal with, no sector of farming is without its challenges.

It’s seven years since former EU Agricultural Commissioner Phil Hogan assured us that he would simplify the CAP — but look at where we are now.

Take the new environmental scheme ACRES, with its promises of extra payments. Anxious to find out how this could be achieved, I took a look on the Agfood website.

I was totally overwhelmed by the 2,713 words in the explanatory document and the 5,302 words in the ‘Overview’ section. And the ‘Specification’ section included another 32,000 words.

There are over 30 ‘initialisms’/acronyms (GLAM, GPC, IACS, ILAs etc) liberally scattered throughout the documents, which doesn’t help.

It was a relief like waking up from a bad nightmare when my ag consultant reminded me that the much-hyped ACRES was optional and is still only in draft form.

Hopefully the ‘Greening Measures’ in next year’s CAP programme will not be quite so complex, and my low-input grass-beef system will be deemed sufficiently green.

While European farmers face continuing environmental cutbacks, I find it staggering that the EU is seeking to re-open trade talks with the Mercosur group.

This agreement would result in the import of large amounts of cheap meat from some ‘environmentally challenged’ South American countries — and will lead to further income reductions for Irish beef farmers.

This really got me thinking. Why do farmers always have to be the whipping boy?

For decades, the EU and the government have been brainwashing, coercing and browbeating farmers into intensifying their farming enterprises. The reason? To provide a plentiful supply of cheap food for EU citizens.

This has directly led to the situation where our natural environment has been so degraded that extremely expensive remedial actions must be now undertaken.

It is unacceptable that politicians and their policy-makers — so-called experts — are allowed to stand back and let farmers shoulder the blame for their appalling environmental blunders.

The time has come for our government and the EU to stand up and admit that they are responsible for the fine mess we are in.

These people should immediately apologise to farmers and indeed all EU citizens for the environmental damage their deeply flawed farm policies have caused to our unique countryside.

Only then can fair, effective remedial actions be put in place, the cost of which must be shared equally by all citizens, not just the unjustly vilified farming sector.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary