John Heney: This flawed PGI application on grass-fed beef is a potential embarrassment for the farming sector

My initial reaction to the Irish government's application to the EU for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish Grass Fed Beef was quite negative, and since seeing the recent official submission I see no reason to change my opinion

When I realised that our Government was officially seeking to endorse the 30-month BSE age restriction which continues to seriously devalue slow finishing cattle breeds once they have reached 30 months, I must admit that I was deeply shocked and disappointed.

This official endorsement of the 30-month age limit makes absolutely no sense and appears to be a highly unfortunate own-goal for Ireland. While unjustly devaluing prime beef cattle who have just exceeded this age limit, at the same time it mysteriously gives a clean bill of health to meat derived from dry cows up to the age of 10 years.

QPS

What also grabbed my attention is the application’s definition of the word quality.

There are many places in the document which assume that grades achieved in the Quality Payment System (QPS) are a direct indicator of the actual quality of the meat.

The opposite is the case. This beef carcass conformation grading system gives no indication of meat quality; it is simply a way of calculating the amount of saleable meat on a carcass.

Dr Michael Drennan, whose research led to the introduction of the QPS classification system, said in an interview with the Farming Independent (July 2016) that “the grid has nothing to do with that [Bord Bia QA]. It just has to do with meat yield of animals.”

At this stage, I began asking myself ‘what's going on here?’

And after seeing another totally unsubstantiated claim in the document – “pre-slaughter handling and post slaughter practices are the main factors affecting beef tenderness” – I decided it was time to do some more research. I must confess I was really surprised at what I discovered.

Marbling

In the US. Dr. Janeal Yancey, a meat science expert at the University of Arkansas, has stated that “much of the flavor in meat cuts is derived from the marbling. More marbling results in a juicier and tenderer eating experience.”

He adds that “marbling is the main component used to divide beef cuts into USDA quality grades like Choice and Prime”.

‘Prime’ is the top USDA beef grade and includes steers and heifers up to 42 months of age. Cows are not eligible for this grade.

However, what surprised me the most was something which our friends in the beef breed societies certainly will not like.

Research from Northern Ireland’s DAEDRA, the New Zealand Journal of Agricultural Research, as well as the German Research Institute for the Biology of Farm Animals, confirms that marbling is just as good if not better in dairy or dairy cross type cattle than in traditional beef breeds.

‘Irrational reliance’

This was something which I was not aware of, and it certainly highlights the irrational reliance of Ireland's submissions on the QPS grid.

It also raises some very serious questions about the way Irish beef farmers are currently being paid for their cattle

Perhaps the time has arrived for people involved in beef breed societies to stop looking down on dairy type beef cattle.

The research suggests that producing animals with very high confirmation score does not guarantee that their meat will taste any better, or even as good as beef from the humble dairy bred animal.

Credibility

I noticed another misleading claim in another section of the PGI application submission.

It is claimed that cattle which are housed in late November/early December could be back out on grass as early as February. I would respectfully suggest that making senseless, unfounded claims such as this do little to support the credibility of the Irish application.

Finally, many people are asking why the whole country was included in this application for PGI status for Irish grass-fed beef? They argue that, from a marketing perspective, we should be focusing instead on grass-fed beef from areas with a long tradition of fattening cattle.

I believe proceeding with this PGI application in its current form could prove highly embarrassing for our Minister for Agriculture and his officials, especially when they meet their European counterparts.