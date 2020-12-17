Farming

Farming

John Heney: This flawed PGI application on grass-fed beef is a potential embarrassment for the farming sector

The submission as it stands contains inaccurate statements around age limits, beef quality and the length of winter housing for cattle

John Heney's dairy-bred cattle grazing on his farm in Tipperary last summer. New research claims that that meat marbling is just as good if not better in dairy or dairy cross type cattle than in traditional beef breeds. Expand

John Heney's dairy-bred cattle grazing on his farm in Tipperary last summer. New research claims that that meat marbling is just as good if not better in dairy or dairy cross type cattle than in traditional beef breeds.

John Heney

My initial reaction to the Irish government's application to the EU for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish Grass Fed Beef was quite negative, and since seeing the recent official submission I see no reason to change my opinion

When I realised that our Government was officially seeking to endorse the 30-month BSE age restriction which continues to seriously devalue slow finishing cattle breeds once they have reached 30 months, I must admit that I was deeply shocked and disappointed.

This official endorsement of the 30-month age limit makes absolutely no sense and appears to be a highly unfortunate own-goal for Ireland. While unjustly devaluing prime beef cattle who have just exceeded this age limit, at the same time it mysteriously gives a clean bill of health to meat derived from dry cows up to the age of 10 years.

