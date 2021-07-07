Farming

Farming

John Heney: Shock horror — my painful lesson to be careful around electric fences

I don’t remember a lot, but I do remember seeing a lot of sparks and feeling as though I had been hit by a jumbo jet running at full power

John Heney's cattle are thriving much better as grass supply improves Expand

John Heney's cattle are thriving much better as grass supply improves

John Heney

Recently, a friend kindly gave me an electric fence tester. Having retired from farming, he said he had no further use for it.

Unlike a lot of people, I usually have no difficulty catching a live fence (once I’m wearing wellies or dry boots), but a recent unfortunate incident made me re-think my over-familiarity with electric fences.

My first electric fencer was a Wolseley battery-operated model. I soon moved on to a mains unit. While this fence was a huge improvement, when I installed a rotational grazing system, I needed a much more powerful energiser.

