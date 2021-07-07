John Heney: Shock horror — my painful lesson to be careful around electric fences

Recently, a friend kindly gave me an electric fence tester. Having retired from farming, he said he had no further use for it.

Unlike a lot of people, I usually have no difficulty catching a live fence (once I’m wearing wellies or dry boots), but a recent unfortunate incident made me re-think my over-familiarity with electric fences.

My first electric fencer was a Wolseley battery-operated model. I soon moved on to a mains unit. While this fence was a huge improvement, when I installed a rotational grazing system, I needed a much more powerful energiser.

I grasped the nettle and bought a top-end model for around £400. It served me well for many years, but it became quite weak and appeared to have reached the end of its days.

When I looked up new fencers, I couldn’t believe it: a comparable unit would now cost €1,500-2,000.

I asked around the neighbours, and one suggested that I should see if my fencer could be repaired.

I had not thought of going down this road as I felt it was just too old to fix. So I was pleasantly surprised when the main agents for the fencer in Ireland told me that if the transformer was OK, they could probably help me out.

They duly repaired it, and got it working far better than when it was first made, all for a fraction of the price of a new fencer.

I was delighted with its improved performance, but I unfortunately forgot that I now had to be more careful when working with it.

There is an old saying, ‘experience teaches fools’, and I’m afraid that’s how I learned my lesson.

One evening I was trying to lock the gate on my farm roadway, and I had to reach out through a timber wing fence which had two live wires attached to it.

While I knew these wires were ‘live’, I felt quite confident that the heavy jacket I was wearing would protect me if something went wrong. But I hadn’t realised that one of the electric fence wires had a sharp end sticking out a few inches.

That was the rock I perished on —as I tried to put the lock on the gate, which was mounted on a steel post, the sharp piece of wire penetrated my jacket and jabbed into my shoulder.

I don’t remember a lot, but I do remember seeing a lot of sparks and feeling as though I had been hit by a jumbo jet running at full power.

So electric fence tester could not have been gifted at a more appropriate time.

Along such diversions, every day on a farm brings new challenges, as nature continues to guide us through the vagaries of the four seasons.

While the rain in May was a help, managing grass was still quite demanding as growth slowed down once again in June.

However, with my aftergrass coming on-stream, I introduced some extra ground into my paddock system which has been a great help. This extra grass has also allowed me to start buying in store cattle much earlier than usual.

Up until now I felt that my cattle just weren’t thriving that well, but with this increased supply of grass, it looks like they have turned that corner at last.

I had to bring some cattle into the yard last week and they were in much better condition than I had thought.

This has certainly helped to raise my morale, as without good ‘condition’ cattle will always disappoint.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary