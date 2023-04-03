John Heney: Nonsensical new CAP will force many beef farmers off the land

I was pretty confident that the new CAP reforms would pose little threat for me, given that I don’t spread any chemical fertilisers on my multi-species grazing pastures.

Government statements claiming their new CAP Strategic Plan will “protect family farm incomes (and) support the rural economy” reinforced this belief.

Unfortunately I was wrong… very, very wrong.

The new CAP is the best example I’ve ever seen of the old saying, ‘a camel is a horse designed by a committee’.

It is utterly confusing, with its array of additions and subtractions and its tsunami of acronyms.

And it certainly reveals a great deal about the people responsible for designing it.

It is understandable that some extra payments should go to farmers on smallholdings who for decades have been forced to take off-farm jobs in order to survive. But pauperising existing farmers on marginal incomes to achieve these aims doesn’t make sense.

In the new CAP, Greening, which amounted to 30pc of last year’s payments, has been removed. The base unit value of my entitlements has also been reduced by over 17pc. ​

There are, however, some new payments to add on. The new eco scheme, on my virtually organic farm, will pay me little more than half of the former Greening payment, and CRISS — a new form of convergence payment — adds back another 8pc.

​But no matter how I look at it, my CAP support payments for this year have been slashed by a devastating and demoralising amount.

A recent Teagasc report claimed that this new CAP will have little effect on the viability of Irish farms. Looking at my drop, I believe these claims are nonsense.

For instance, beef farming — which I feel is Ireland’s least intensive and most environmentally friendly sector — had an average income last year of a wholly un-viable €16,000.

As this was composed almost totally of CAP payments, drastically reducing these payments will force some cattle farmers and their families off their land.

This will be a boost to the increasing number of massive feedlots, with their highly intensive finishing systems which use vast amounts of feed, and already supply a large and rapidly growing percentage of our beef factory requirements.

So the new CAP changes which were intended to support environmentally robust, grass-based farming systems, will have the totally opposite effect — seriously undermining the world renowned green image of our beef. so much for the EU and its much lauded Green Deal.

Given the massive damage already done to our environment by successive governments, should we really be that surprised?

Meanwhile, getting cattle out on grass has been quite a challenge. The weather broke just as I let out the first of my cattle on March 10, and while I have got some more out in the meantime, there are still a good number waiting in the shed for things to improve.

Of course the real problem is not the first round of grazing, it’s having enough grass for the second grazing.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary