John Heney: My grades put me at the back of the class — but my humble Friesians turn a better profit than some of the fashionable breeds

Aspiring to have the highest-quality stock — and the acclaim of our peers as ‘a great cattle farmer’ — is a luxury few of us can afford

John Heney says: 'My experience is that many of the more fashionable beef breeds can&rsquo;t compete with dairy-sourced Friesians as far as weight gain and profit margins are concerned' Expand
John Heney

There are times when we all make mistakes and it appears that my late father was no exception. You see, he failed to warn me of the important of being seen as a ‘great cattle farmer’.

In fact he did quite the opposite. In his world where ego and pride had no place, his advice to me was that I should stick with feeding plain cattle and avoid buying fancy-type cattle which he disparagingly dismissed as “gentleman’s cattle’’.

He also impressed on me that if I ran my business properly —something he always referred to as “minding number one” — everything would turn out fine.

