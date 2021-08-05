John Heney: My grades put me at the back of the class — but my humble Friesians turn a better profit than some of the fashionable breeds

There are times when we all make mistakes and it appears that my late father was no exception. You see, he failed to warn me of the important of being seen as a ‘great cattle farmer’.

In fact he did quite the opposite. In his world where ego and pride had no place, his advice to me was that I should stick with feeding plain cattle and avoid buying fancy-type cattle which he disparagingly dismissed as “gentleman’s cattle’’.

He also impressed on me that if I ran my business properly —something he always referred to as “minding number one” — everything would turn out fine.

How things have changed since then! Now it appears the pinnacle of many cattle farmers’ careers is to be recognised by their peers as being a ‘great cattle farmer’.

To achieve such an accolade, it appears that you must always be seen to do the ‘right thing’, and adhere religiously to our constantly changing ‘official farming policies’.

For me however, what really makes these “great cattle farmers” stand out from the rest of us is that they never seem to make a mistake.

Unfortunately, recently published Teagasc figures show that life is not really that simple. Like celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson, very few cattle farmers, great or otherwise, now generate any profit on their farms.

Because of this, it appears that the most important requirement for anyone aspiring to be a ‘great cattle farmer’ — or for that matter, any type of a cattle farmer — is to have a very good off-farm income, like Mr Clarkson has.

Read More

In the meantime, nothing seems to change in my world as I continue to make many errors and mistakes.

One example is how poorly my ‘middle of the road’ Friesian cattle grade. My records show that despite achieving reasonably good fat scores, over half of my cattle still fail to achieve an O-grade in the factory.

To add to my embarrassment, media reports continually suggest that other farmers fattening Friesian cattle are getting far better factory grades than me.

I suppose I could change my system and buy a better type of bullock, which would surely help me get these better grades.

However, I am not prepared to risk the extra €100 or more which these higher-quality cattle would cost. So it appears that I am destined to remain languishing at the back of the class as far as cattle grades are concerned.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom — in fact quite the opposite is often the case.

When you combine the very good carcass weights these large Friesian bullocks achieve with the ability of the land in my part of the country to put flesh on Friesian cattle, it’s amazing the results you can get.

My experience is that many of the more fashionable beef breeds can’t compete with dairy-sourced Friesians as far as weight gain and profit margins are concerned.

Over the years my records show that despite poor grades, big, well-finished Friesian cattle kill out about €100 more than smaller, beef-bred cattle, which of course would have cost far more to buy in the first place.

Read More

Perhaps my father’s comments all those years ago about “gentlemen’s cattle” weren’t so far off the mark. It still appears that ego and pride are luxuries which very few cattle farmers can afford.

In the meantime I am quite happy to languish in the shadow of our country’s many ‘great cattle farmers’.

Meanwhile, my grass supply appears to be back on track. I was very lucky to have aftergrass available for grazing, which allowed me to give my paddocks an extra few days to recover.

However, resulting from the unusually cold spring and the dry spell in July, I am concerned that this could be a year where my grass-fed cattle may struggle to achieve a decent fat score.

While some people will suggest feeding meals, for me it remains a non-runner, because of the costs involved and the difficulty in sourcing non-GM feed.

Read More

Changing the subject, something that never fails to cheer me up is the growing abundance of wildlife on my farm.

After last month’s fox cubs, a recent addition is a family of peregrine falcons who make us aware of their presence with their high-pitched calls as they soar high above the fields every day.

Expand Close A peregrine falcon with blood still on its beak after killing a pigeon on John Heney's farm. Photo: John Heney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A peregrine falcon with blood still on its beak after killing a pigeon on John Heney's farm. Photo: John Heney

Recently while checking my cattle, I came across one of them standing over an unlucky pigeon it had just killed.

Even in nature there will always be winners and losers.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary