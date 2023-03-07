Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Heney: My concerns over the gene-editing technology that underpins the ‘bioeconomy’

CRISPR is poised to change the world – but we need to be wary

Taking over: CRISPR technology. Image: Getty Expand

Close

Taking over: CRISPR technology. Image: Getty

Taking over: CRISPR technology. Image: Getty

Taking over: CRISPR technology. Image: Getty

John Heney

As societies across the world grapple with the consequences of global warming, it’s important to examine how we got ourselves into this precarious situation .

Historians reckon we have experienced three if not four agricultural revolutions.

Most Watched

Privacy