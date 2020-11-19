John Heney: I’m storing up some lessons from another up-and-down year in the cattle business

With the last of my beef cattle sold and all my replacement store-cattle bought in, now is a good time to take a good look at how 2020 has turned out.

When comparing this year with previous years, it appears that there are some things in cattle farming which never really change that much.

Overall, while there was a slight reduction on last year’s carcase weights, probably resulting from the fact they were bought in six or eight weeks later than usual, they were still very much in line with results over recent years.

Fat scores were similar to previous year with over 60pc grading 3= or more. I stuck to my policy of buying ‘middle of the road’ Friesian cattle, so grading problems still remain with about 40pc graded O while the remainder graded P.

The slight reduction in carcase weights obviously had a negative effect on price, but this was more than offset by this year's 15c/kg price increase.

Live weight gain

Another interesting figure is live weight gain. Allowing for the fact that a reasonable kill-out rate for a Friesian bullock is about 50pc, the average live weight of my finished cattle would have been about 660kg

When compared to their average weight of 427kg when bought in last autumn, it means a weight gain of just over 230kg was achieved. I’m happy enough with that as all they got was the usual diet of silage for the winter and grass for the summer months.

However, hope springs eternal and I am looking forward to perhaps a little improvement next year. I’ve closed off some fields since early October which should result in getting some cattle out to grass a few weeks earlier next spring, weather permitting.

Looking back I suppose the biggest change this autumn was the price and weight of my bought in store cattle. I would normally buy in a Friesian store weighing around 400/420kg. However, most of these 18-month Friesian stores are now weighing up to 450-500kg in the marts.

Many people may attribute this improvement in weight to the good weather this summer. While this may well be the case, I feel that store producers are now looking after their young cattle much better than some years ago. What this means is that I have much heavier and stronger store cattle than usual in my shed.

Factory grades

There is of course one downside – my replacement store cattle cost a lot more to buy this year. However, leaving Brexit aside, I don't believe there's any point in complaining as this has always been part and parcel of cattle farming.

Hopefully this increase in weight mean that my cattle should perform much better on the factory scales next autumn. But I won't be holding my breath as regards any improvement in grades. The reality remains that poor factory grades go hand in hand with finishing dairy-type cattle.

In relation to the Level 5 lockdown at the marts, I was lucky to already have had some experience of online buying. One thing the lockdown did teach me was how important it is to look really closely at the cattle in the pens rather than waiting for the cattle to appear in the ring as might happen in normal times.

Another feature of my year was that while spring and summer were quite good, grass growth in autumn was really amazing. I must confess this late surge in growth really caught me out.

I should of course have cut more second cut silage, but as I already had sufficient silage I somewhat foolishly decided to try and keep it grazed down. This worked well in some fields, but in some other areas grass got more than a bit out of hand.

Fresh pastures

Initially my forward cattle were quite happy grazing these fields but quickly lost interest when a butt of brown grass appeared. They made no secret of the fact that they were anxious for fresher pasture.

I was then left with no option but to move some of my recently bought stores onto these partially grazed fields. Judging by the colour of their dung when they arrived from the mart, they appeared to be getting a far more exotic diet than I was prepared to give them. Nevertheless, after some initial complaining they settled down well.

In the end it all worked out fine. All my stores are now in the shed and are settling down to a diet of nice quality May silage.

So that's it for 2020. There were a good few mistakes made which I hope not to repeat and, hopefully, a lot of lessons learned.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary

Online Editors