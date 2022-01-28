John Heney: How years of EU mistakes could bring us an era of low costs and high prices

Full steam ahead: Cattle in John Heney’s shed as the winter sun floods in. Photo: John Heney

We are hearing a lot about the importance of planning for spring grazing.

Of course the most important part of this planning took place last autumn when the cattle were taken off the land.

If you want early grass you must stop the grazing fields early, but as I found out last spring, it’s not that simple.

While it was all very well getting cattle out on grass in early March, the cold spell in April and May really set the cat amongst the pigeons.

It underlined how the time required for paddocks to recover after grazing is key to maximising performance in the early part of the grazing season.

This winter I again housed my cattle in early November in the hope of reaping the rewards in spring. However, this was a decision I had to question around Christmas time, as silage reserves appeared to be coming under pressure.

As it turned out I need not have worried, but I’m sorely tempted to wait a week or two longer next November before housing.

It is all about getting the balance right: draw up a plan, then stick to it while allowing for continual small adjustments and improvements.

I am encouraged by the sustained improvement in the demand for beef.

However, attacks on some farming systems continue unabated, not only by the health and environmental lobbies but also by the EU in sections of its ‘Green Deal’ action plan.

Add in proposed changes to CAP support payments, and it appears we are entering an era of ‘radical disturbance’ in Irish farming.

Disturbance theory looks at how some unforeseen disturbance can cause dramatic change.

The question is, will the changes resulting from this disturbance mark the death-knell for some farming sectors, or will it provide these farmers with exciting new opportunities?

For many decades we have grown used to the EU’s farm and cheap-food policies, which relentlessly displaced thousands of farming families through a ‘rationalisation’ process.

We grew used to and accepted this flight from the land,, and if there was a labour shortage, cheap imported labour filled the void.

Now, as foreign workers return home to their own developing economies, the damage caused by decades of ‘rationalisation is clear in the growing labour shortage on many farms.

So will the EU be forced to reverse these policies and begin encouraging people back into farming? If not, what is the alternative?

Meanwhile, increasing environmental concerns combined with a dramatic increase in the cost of farm inputs are driving change.

The EU has for years enthusiastically promoted environmentally destructive, intensive food production systems, to facilitate a constant supply of cheap food for its public.

Conscious of public opinion, an increasingly politicised EU Parliament expects farmers to pick up the tab for undoing the damage caused by these policies, or face being punished by further reductions in CAP support.

The fallout from Brexit has also exposed some flaws in the UK’s cheap food policy. Instead of an expected fall in price, beef prices have actually increased.

Could it be that this unforeseen rise in the farmgate price of beef is an early indicator that ‘disturbances’ in farming systems are already bringing about change?

After years of policy-driven mistakes, is it possible that ‘disturbance’-driven changes in farming might result in more environmentally friendly, low-cost farming systems and much more realistic farmgate prices for farmers?

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary