John Heney: How to decide when to let your cattle out

If like me you choose not to spend money on reseeding and fertiliser, and the weather lets you down, a good plan B such as an ample supply of silage is vital

John Heney

A few years ago I attended a farm walk on a beef farm which had just been redeveloped. No expense appeared to have been spared and the new grazing infrastructure was excellent, with well-laid-out paddocks on freshly reseeded ground.

However, while it was well into autumn, housing for the large number of forward store cattle had still not been arranged.

