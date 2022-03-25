John Heney: How to decide when to let your cattle out

A few years ago I attended a farm walk on a beef farm which had just been redeveloped. No expense appeared to have been spared and the new grazing infrastructure was excellent, with well-laid-out paddocks on freshly reseeded ground.

However, while it was well into autumn, housing for the large number of forward store cattle had still not been arranged.

I remember they had plans to have cattle back out grazing on February 1. Unfortunately, similar to this spring, the rain arrived in early February and refused to stop.

While I never did find out how our part-time host fared on his newly developed farm, I certainly learned some important lessons from the experience.

Read More

I had a good cover of grass available that February, but because of the non-stop rain it was early March before I succeeded in getting any cattle out on grass; the last lot of cattle having to wait until mid-April before they left the shed.

When you are dealing with the vagaries of nature — and like me you choose not to spend money on reseeding and fertiliser — a good plan B such as an ample supply of silage is very important.

This spring, while I had a good cover of early grass on my paddocks, because of the wet, cold weather in early March my cattle remained inside until the recent dry spell allowed me to let some out last week.

My only worry now is that the harsh easterly wind appears to be slightly scorching my early grass as well as stifling regrowth.

Meanwhile, the terrible bloodshed in Ukraine is posing huge challenges for global food production.

Here in Ireland, rocketing input prices will of seriously affect the viability of our dwindling number of full-time cattle farms.

I find it deeply ironic that these developments coincide with suggestions from Minister Pippa Hackett that she would welcome an increase in part-time farmers.

Also, jazzed-up reports of the amazing achievements of some of the ‘part-time’ sector’s more affluent members are soul destroying for the many people who rely solely on their farms to eke out a living.

Yet despite the grave challenges facing us, it would be a serious mistake to rush into making any radical changes to our farm plans.

The bottom line is that we must make sure that we grow sufficient grass to feed our cattle for the summer months and that we harvest sufficient silage to get us through next winter; to do otherwise would be a total disaster.

Read More

The Government’s emergency plan to ask all Irish farmers to plant some of their land in grains exposes how little our policy-makers understand about farming.

Thankfully these plans have been modified and funds are being allocated to encourage increases in cereal production, principally in the tillage sector.

This support will certainly be welcomed by tillage farmers, who have seen a steady decline in their incomes over the past few years.

Isn’t it amazing how our much-maligned farmers once again find themselves on the front line when Ireland is faced with a crisis?

However the real question is, will this belated realisation of the damage caused to food security by the EU’s ‘cheap food’ policies transfer into a future where farmers are paid a decent price for the food they produce?

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary