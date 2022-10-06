John Heney: For me, fat scores are what it’s all about

With more than half of my finished Friesians sold, I took a look at what trends may be emerging.

As expected, confirmation grades and carcass weights are taking a hit but remain slightly ahead of this time last year. Any improvement in his area would be very welcome.

For me, fat scores are still what it’s all about. Unless cattle are well finished, kill-out levels will always be disappointing. So far so good with my cattle’s fat scores, but one bad load could put a very nasty dent in my end of year results.

While the early results are comparing well to last year’s figures, I am still a bit concerned.

I was able to buy in some store cattle much earlier than usual last autumn, resulting from not having to take a second cut of silage. So far, this once-off advantage is not being reflected in my sales figures.

It’s difficult to analyse figures derived from a mixture of cattle drawn from various different lots. So I looked at one lot of cattle I bought last autumn to see how they got on.

I got these five stores at my local mart — they were born on a nearby dairy farm. When bought as ‘year-and-a-halfs’, they weighed 457kg and cost €800 each.

The first two bullocks of this group were sold in August, with the remaining three sold in September. Conformation grades were the usual mixture of Os and Ps, while fat scores were really good, ranging between 3= and 3+.

Average carcass weights worked out at 350kg and they made 28c/kg less than the grid price — €4.47c/kg.

With Friesians reputed to kill out at about 50pc carcass weights, this would indicate a live weight gain for the year of about 240kg each, which is satisfactory on a meal-free diet.

It would be interesting to see how these types of cattle would perform if they were intensively fed over the winter and spring. With the unusually high price in the spring, they would probably have paid a good deal better.

However, I am a great believer in sticking with a system which suits your farm. I can’t see myself changing over to using expensive imported feed, especially as much of it would have travelled halfway across the globe with all the environmental implications.

This of course raises the thorny issue of reducing the age of slaughter to 24 months. We hear a lot about it but I have yet to see a real-world cost-benefit analysis of successfully producing well-finished Friesian steer beef at 24 months.

Slaughtering cattle before they are fit carries the risk of ending up with a lightweight, poor-quality unfinished product.

Simply using beef sires is not the magic bullet required to reduce the age of slaughter. There is a lot more involved in producing a well-finished beef carcass than simply changing the colour of their hides.

Because of the ongoing shortage of grass, I have only recently started buying in store replacements. This delay appears to be a general trend, and the Friesian store trade seems to be in the doldrums. But is this simply down to the grass shortage?

Writer Fintan O’Toole in his book We Don’t Know Ourselves paints a somewhat romantic picture of a beef farmers in the early part of the last century as being a “strong farmer” “who stayed in the fine Gresham Hotel in Dublin whenever he was in the capital to buy and sell cattle”.

How things have changed in Irish beef farming. On most of today’s family beef farms, both spouses are obliged to work full-time off-farm. Farm work has been relegated to evenings and weekends.

Some may see this as a small price to pay for the retention of the highly romanticised family link with the land. However, many believe that sacrificing so much family time is too high a price for future generations of farm owners to endure.

But has the beef sector now come full circle with the arrival of a new type of “strong farmer”?

At a recent sale I attended, all the forward store cattle in the yard were bought by one feedlot owner who didn’t even put a foot inside the mart door. I wonder if this modern-day “strong farmer” stays in the “fine Gresham Hotel” when he/she visits Dublin?

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary