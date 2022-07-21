John Heney: Farmers are lost in a dark fog of confusion and double-speak

While consumers are increasingly concerned about rises in the cost of living, 2022 has also been a really challenging year for farmers.

As well as the dramatic increase in input costs, grass management this year has been extraordinarily tricky.

The sunny dry spells this summer may have been very pleasant but they came at a price. When the rain did return it was very welcome, but the cold night temperatures which accompanied it meant that growth remained very disappointing.

Hopefully the recent rises in night-time temperature will get growth back on track again.

Fortunately for me, I have some after-grass available to supplement my grazing paddocks. This should allow my fashionable, multi-species old pasture, with its naturally occurring abundance of white clover, extra time to recover before I resume my normal grazing patterns.

I can only guess as to how my cattle are doing. They are looking well, but as is the case every year I will have to wait for the first load to be sold before I really know.

Recently I happened across Cognitive Dissonance Theory, attributed to American social psychologist Leon Festinger. Cognitive dissonance occurs where people and groups try to come to terms with contradictory values they hold.

This theory I believe can explain to a great extent the dark fog of confusion and double-speak concerning the future of Irish farming which is seeping through the corridors of Agriculture House and Dáil Éireann.

It’s hard to understand why, with our world-renowned growing climate and rich soils ideally suited for grass production, livestock farmers live under the foreboding shadow of a large green EU guillotine.

After the Covid-enforced break it was great to get back up to Grange for their Beef 2022 Open Day on June 5, but how things have changed.

Apparently inspired by changing environmental policies, instead of simply promoting high cost, high output systems, a whole new set of production systems are being looked at, particularly from a biodiversity and efficiency perspective.

The message I got was that the way forward is to produce more for less by adopting more efficient, sustainable systems which would best suit each individual farmer’s circumstances.

Such developments are to be welcomed, particularly in the beef sector with its unsustainable profit margins .

Also, after years of being deliberately ignored, there was a big focus on protecting our natural environment, with plenty of information stands offering advice.

Unfortunately, it is now being left to the hard-working people in our research and advisory services to try to come up with ways to help undo the confusion and environmental destruction caused by decades of flawed EU farming policies.

A great amount of work is being done to undo years of damage and neglect to our environment.

I must confess, however, that when I saw a large video screen promoting an upcoming environmental open day at Johnstown Castle, proclaiming that we should “Cherish our Species-Rich Grassland” I cringed. It was difficult to reconcile such aspirations with some of what I’d been hearing during the day.

A lot has certainly been achieved, it appears however that we still have some way to go before we fully eradicate unnecessary dissonance in our farming policies, and the destructive tensions and anxieties which it causes Irish farmers.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary