John Heney: Farmers are being treated like circus animals. It’s time to say ‘stop — we’ve had enough’

The EU bullied farmers for 50 years to increase output, now we’re being starved into undoing the eco damage those policies caused

Helping hand to nature: These fox cubs on John Heney's farm show how fencing off 'nature corridors' beside hedges using an electric fence encourages wildlife and biodiversity. Photo: John Heney Expand
Biodiversity: Contractor William Whitford from Borris raking up a heavy crop of grass for David Mulrooney, of Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, who is letting whitethorn hedges overhang and grow, to promote bird population and wildlife. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

John Heney

The bad weather has caused us problems this spring, but we may have a lot worse to worry about, given the drip feed of bad news coming from Brussels.

A few weeks ago Wexford TD Verona Murphy exposed the sheer hypocrisy involved in the EU’s proposals relating to convergence.

Addressing the Dáil — including a visibly embarrassed Minister for Agriculture — she asked what would happen if in a similar exercise, the salaries paid to our top civil servants were reduced and redistributed to lower-grade colleagues?

