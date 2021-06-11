John Heney: Farmers are being treated like circus animals. It’s time to say ‘stop — we’ve had enough’

The bad weather has caused us problems this spring, but we may have a lot worse to worry about, given the drip feed of bad news coming from Brussels.

A few weeks ago Wexford TD Verona Murphy exposed the sheer hypocrisy involved in the EU’s proposals relating to convergence.

Addressing the Dáil — including a visibly embarrassed Minister for Agriculture — she asked what would happen if in a similar exercise, the salaries paid to our top civil servants were reduced and redistributed to lower-grade colleagues?

I think we all know the answer to that question.

Firstly, the millions of euro in Basic Payment Support being received by a small number of billionaire land-owning business people — which is often spoken about by politicians — is a totally separate issue which the EU needs to quickly address.

The EU must then move quickly to resolve the convergence issue, which has become very divisive.

On one hand you have barely viable farmers trying to hang on to what they see as their life-support payments, while another group of farmers, already obliged to leave their farms each morning to earn enough to support their families, feel they should receive more.

Meanwhile, the public at large continue to cast the blame on farmers for the environmental damage caused by many years of EU production-focused farm policies.

For nearly half a century Irish farmers have been bullied, intimidated and cajoled by the EU and our own government into increasing farm output, irrespective of the consequences to our environment.

Now it appears a myriad of new conditions and increased penalties are to be introduced to literally starve farmers into undoing the damage caused by these mistaken policies.

As CAP payments continue to shrink, the latest carrot placed before farmers is the new REAP programme. Teagasc is already warning farmers that average payments for this scheme will be significantly lower than promised.

REAP includes a (welcome) U-turn on the contentious issue of field boundaries.

The EU, in its wisdom, has now decided that farmers, rather than being penalised, are to be encouraged to fence off areas a few metres inside existing hedges to form nature corridors and improve biodiversity.

Biodiversity: Contractor William Whitford from Borris raking up a heavy crop of grass for David Mulrooney, of Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, who is letting whitethorn hedges overhang and grow, to promote bird population and wildlife. Photo: Roger Jones

Whatsapp Biodiversity: Contractor William Whitford from Borris raking up a heavy crop of grass for David Mulrooney, of Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, who is letting whitethorn hedges overhang and grow, to promote bird population and wildlife. Photo: Roger Jones

What are the chances that farmers, after years of being unjustly penalised for performing what the EU has at last recognised as an important public good, will be refunded the money which was so erroneously taken from them?

But why is all this happening?

The European public want their food to be produced in what they feel is a more environmentally friendly fashion. But they are not prepared to pay farmers for the extra production costs involved.

To compound the problems facing farmers, the same EU citizens, through the efforts of their elected representatives in the European Parliament, have reduced the supports paid to farmers for producing this high-quality food.

Farmers are being treated like circus animals — obliged to jump through whatever hoops their ringmasters in Brussels may choose. The time has come for us to stand up and shout “Stop, we’ve had enough”.

Back to my own farm and our unusually cold spring. The resultant shortage of grass meant many of my cattle remained indoors until late April. They still don’t look as well as my cattle did this time last year.

There was one positive outcome: my first-cut silage was much heavier than I had expected, probably because it was not grazed this spring and was well fertilised in March.

Normally I would allow this grass to wilt for 24 hours after mowing, but May weather changed my plans.

With a very good forecast for May 26, I decided to mow the grass in the morning, wilt it for a few hours and then have it picked up in the evening.

In hindsight this seems to have been the wrong decision, with the weather eventually clearing the following week. You can’t win them all.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary