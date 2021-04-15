Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

John Heney: Direct payment penalties make a mockery of farmers’ efforts to protect the environment

John Heney&rsquo;s cattle pictured grazing last week with Kilfeacle graveyard and a snow-covered Galteemore in the background. The unseasonal cold spells recently have disrupted grass growth for a second round of grazing, says John. Expand

Close

John Heney&rsquo;s cattle pictured grazing last week with Kilfeacle graveyard and a snow-covered Galteemore in the background. The unseasonal cold spells recently have disrupted grass growth for a second round of grazing, says John.

John Heney’s cattle pictured grazing last week with Kilfeacle graveyard and a snow-covered Galteemore in the background. The unseasonal cold spells recently have disrupted grass growth for a second round of grazing, says John.

John Heney’s cattle pictured grazing last week with Kilfeacle graveyard and a snow-covered Galteemore in the background. The unseasonal cold spells recently have disrupted grass growth for a second round of grazing, says John.

John Heney

There is an increasing awareness among most people of the importance of our natural environment, but that has not always been the situation.

While it’s quite a while since I was in primary school, I can still remember my teacher bemoaning the amount of land farmers were wasting by not removing all the ditches and hedgerows on their farms and replacing them with wire fences.

Privacy