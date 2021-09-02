Farming

John Heney: Dairy-beef is trickier than you might think

My system seems simple but there are plenty of things you need to get right if you are to make a success of it

Big is beautiful: The tale of two Friesian bullocks John Heney sold last month. This well-finished bullock graded O=4= and killed out at 337.9kg; the plainer but taller animal pictured below only graded P+3= but weighed 387.1kg and left €200 more than his counterpart as he cost €50 less to buy last autumn. Photos: John Heney Expand
John Heney

My system of buying dairy-type store cattle at the back end of the year and carrying them through to finished beef cattle 12 months later is seen by many as a very simple farming operation.

While this may well be the case, there are a number of important steps involved if this system is to succeed.

Firstly, the correct type of store must be bought in, one which will suit the land being farmed. While I don’t always succeed, I try to buy a ‘middle-of-the-road-type’ Friesian bullock with as much size and power as possible.

