John Heney: Dairy-beef is trickier than you might think

My system of buying dairy-type store cattle at the back end of the year and carrying them through to finished beef cattle 12 months later is seen by many as a very simple farming operation.

While this may well be the case, there are a number of important steps involved if this system is to succeed.

Firstly, the correct type of store must be bought in, one which will suit the land being farmed. While I don’t always succeed, I try to buy a ‘middle-of-the-road-type’ Friesian bullock with as much size and power as possible.

These cattle are over-wintered in a slatted shed, with the first lot going out to grass in early March and the remainder following as grass supply improves.

Balancing stocking rates with grass supply is critical at this stage and can be quite challenging.

As summer arrives, grass supply must also be watched closely, and as I use no fertiliser on my grazing fields, the arrival of aftergrass in late June is often very welcome, particularly in years with dry spells.

The unfortunate reality is that until all of these steps have taken place, I have no idea what price I will get for my finished cattle at the end of the summer.

So you can imagine the apprehension I feel each year when the time arrives to send my first load of cattle to the factory.

Thankfully there were no great surprises with this year’s first load. Fat scores and weights were well up to expectations, with conformation results showing little sign of improvement.

The major difference of course this year was the much-improved price per kg.

But I find that there is little point in getting too excited about price increases because soon enough it will be shared with the store producer when I go out to buy my replacement cattle — that’s just the way the market works!

Another factor is that while I try to buy the best possible value, buying cattle in groups can create many variations and anomalies, particularly when buying on-line.

This may not always be a bad thing as in the factory a nice bullock is often well beaten in price by a much larger but lower-quality animal.

This was the case in my first load: a nice Friesian who graded O=4= and killed out at 337.9kg was well beaten by a plainer but far taller bullock, which cost €50 less when purchased.

This plainer bullock only graded P+3= but killed out 50kg more at 387.10kg, so despite a lower price per kilo, this taller Friesian left about €200 more than his better-grading comrade.

As far as I’m concerned, provided that a bullock has a reasonable fat score and shape, big is definitely beautiful.

Finishing cattle can be a strange business, but I am quite happy with my returns so far as I had been really concerned during the summer about how the cattle would turn out.

Elsewhere, something that caught my attention recently was outgoing Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle advising suckler farmers to consider dairy-beef as a feasible alternative.

It was nice for someone like me, who has spent his entire life producing dairy-beef, to at last hear some positive comments about dairy-bred beef.

Prof Boyle’s comments regarding the importance of multi-species swards and a decrease in the use of chemical fertiliser were also music to my ears.

Could it be that at long last I have found myself ahead of the curve with my Friesian beef enterprise based on the ultimate multi-species grass sward: old permanent pasture?

I believe that the importance of these old pastures, so rich in biodiversity, cannot be overstated especially when you consider the CAP reform proposals.

Prof Boyle went on to mention Teagasc’s new ‘Dairy-Beef 500’ scheme where he felt the future of the sector lay. I’m afraid this is when I began to worry, as it sounds very much like Teagasc’s current Green Acre programme.

When I had a look at this programme some months back, it just made no sense to me. While I’m all for the more efficient use of grass, the scheme’s proposed reliance on increased stocking rates to improve profitability raises some awkward questions

Higher stocking density generally involves higher fertiliser use. This would appear to be a non-runner, not alone from a CAP reform perspective but also from Prof Boyle’s vision.

Not everything in life is meant to be that easy to understand, and I am sometimes quite confused by the utterances of many of our farming experts.

Anyway back to the real world, I am looking forward to getting some more cattle sold, so hopefully weights and prices will hold up!

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary