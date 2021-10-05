John Heney: Condition can cover a multitude of faults

Web of intrigue: Gossamer, seen on John Heney's farm, apparently heralds the arrival of autumn each year

With more than half of my ‘finished’ cattle sold, a clearer picture is emerging as to how my year is working out.

While fat scores are still very acceptable and carcass weights are holding up well, I see little improvement in conformation grades.

This is disappointing as the stores I bought last autumn were heavier, had better condition and looked far better than in previous years.

I feel that store cattle are not weighing that well in the marts at the moment. This has resulted in my buying-in weights being slightly back on last year.

In a strange way, it could also mean that I will end up with a better type of bullock, because I once heard a very experienced cattle man say that while “confession may cover a multitude of sins, condition can often cover a multitude of faults”. Time will tell!

Another thing this year’s sales figures show is the huge difference in performance between individual cattle when slaughtered — the variation is even seen between animals from the same lot.

Speaking of different lots of cattle, there is one lot I bought recently that I will be watching with great interest. It comprised five good tall Friesian stores which I believe have the potential to develop into good beef animals next summer.

The reason I’m so interested is because, according to their cards, these cattle are originally from the dairy herd of one of our more prominent farming spokesmen.

It’s really refreshing to see that at least one of our farming reps doesn’t just talk the talk but is prepared to back up his words in the way he runs his own farm.

As sales of my finished cattle continue, the resultant reduction in the number of heavy cattle on my farm is allowing me to build up a ‘bank’ of grass, which will hopefully help to keep my store cattle gaining weight until housing time.

I intend to again house cattle early this autumn, and while it certainly helped with early grass last spring, the real question remains, when should I actually let cattle out?

Last spring showed me that I can make all the plans I wish but weather conditions will be the final arbiter.

The unusually good ground conditions in September were a great help in getting slurry out. I spread some on an area where I hope to take silage from next year, and it should provide this area with a good boost.

The opening-up of the hedge cutting season in September provided me with a good opportunity to tidy up some roadside hedges.

I had been advising my contractor to cut them quite low until I realised that this was killing many of the plants in the hedge

This of course has a detrimental effect on hedgerows and will eventually turn them into little more than grass banks.

This year we cut them much higher and hopefully this will provide an opportunity for the hedges to recover.

Travelling around the country, it appears that I’m not the only person making this mistake, so perhaps the issue deserves more publicity. From a biodiversity standpoint, these grass banks are of little value.

As far as the rest of my hedges are concerned, whether by accident or design, it appears I am doing OK. For some time now I have been allowing them to grow and grow, simply trimming the sides every few years to keep them under control.

This apparently is very good for wildlife as it affords more space for birds to live and nest in.

In this age of finger-pointing and growing public concern regarding biodiversity, isn’t it great when we find that we are getting something right?

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary