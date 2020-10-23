John Heney: Brexit chaos means beef finishers face a potential wipe-out next spring

There’s an old mountain road in Bolivia which links the city of La Paz to the Yungas region of the country. It is known as the ‘Road of Death ‘because of the more than 300 fatalities which occurred on it annually before it was replaced by a safe modern highway in 2006.

The old road has since become a major tourist attraction. Each year thousands of cyclists enjoy freewheeling down the 24-mile, narrow cliff-side track, just feet away from a sheer drop of thousands of feet.

This poses the question: are these daredevil cyclists very brave or extremely foolish as the old mountain road remains a killer with at least 18 cyclists dying on it since 1998?

I thought of the Bolivian Road of Death this week as I read the latest reports of the UK’s continuing tactics of turning its Brexit negotiations into a high-stakes game of poker.

Am I being brave or just plain foolish as I replace my finished cattle with what appear to me to be very expensive stores at a time of such huge uncertainty?

Fattening cattle has always been a very unpredictable business and most people involved will say that once you sell cattle you should replace them as quickly as possible.

This unpredictability was highlighted very well by the prominent cattle exporter I quoted in this column some months ago. He said that in the cattle business the exact opposite of what we expect to happen more often than not turns out to be the case.

And while store producers will certainly not become rich selling their cattle at current prices, the huge uncertainty currently surrounding the beef trade indicates that people buying these cattle face a real danger of seeing the value of their investments collapse overnight.

To add to these concerns, the recently released ‘Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2020’ states that “short- and medium-term forecasts indicate that lower levels of price (for beef) are likely to be the continuing reality.”

In what I would regard to be a complete understatement, the review noted that “a high degree of dependency on the UK market must also be acknowledged in the light of Brexit uncertainty.”

What the current situation really highlights is the almost complete lack of control ‘finishers’ have over their business. The only thing most finishers can control is their costs.

On this front we have to cope with a very active and abrasive agribusiness sector, often aided and abetted by government policies and advice.

These people never appear to stop trying to sell us more and more expensive farm inputs along with whatever new product they may have brought to the market under the highly mischievous guise of equating gross output with profit.

Sadly, according to whatever income report you care to read, year after year our beef sector continues to show no sign of recovery.

The unfortunate consequence is that the next generation of young beef farmers are choosing much safer highways for their life journeys, as they turn their backs on such a volatile and uncertain business.

Carcase weights

Meanwhile, back on the farm I am continuing to sell my finished cattle. My initial optimism has been dampened by a fall-off in carcase weights. Buying in store cattle last autumn much later than usual and giving them no opportunity to put on some weight before housing appears to be taking its toll.

However, because of the good summer weather fat scores remain quite good, but not good enough to make up for the slide in carcase weight.

On a positive note, the store cattle which I have bought in this autumn appear to be doing well. For the last few weeks I've been buying store cattle on-line.

After inspecting them in the pens earlier that morning I pick out the cattle I am interested in and bid accordingly. It appears to be working out very well most of the time bar the odd exception.

I happened to mention this to a friend of mine, saying that one of the cattle that I bought on-line wasn't that great when I got him home. He was very quick to remind me that I was well able to buy a middling type of bullock long before the internet arrived.

I hope to have the last of my finished cattle sold in the next week or so. This will allow me to get a good idea of how I stand. It will also allow me to consider what changes, if any, I may put in place for next year, especially considering the current debate around the PGI and grass-fed beef’ issues.