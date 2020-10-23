Farming

John Heney: Brexit chaos means beef finishers face a potential wipe-out next spring

The huge uncertainty in the beef trade leaves store cattle buyers in
danger of seeing the value of their investment collapse next year

Ben Sweeney farm open day. Stock pic of cattle. Picture; GERRY MOONEY. 3/2/16

John Heney

There’s an old mountain road in Bolivia which links the city of La Paz to the Yungas region of the country. It is known as the ‘Road of Death ‘because of the more than 300 fatalities which occurred on it annually before it was replaced by a safe modern highway in 2006.

The old road has since become a major tourist attraction. Each year thousands of cyclists enjoy freewheeling down the 24-mile, narrow cliff-side track, just feet away from a sheer drop of thousands of feet.

This poses the question: are these daredevil cyclists very brave or extremely foolish as the old mountain road remains a killer with at least 18 cyclists dying on it since 1998?