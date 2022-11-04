John Heney: Are beef farmers at last being forced to rethink their farming systems?

With all my finished cattle sold, it’s now possible to take one last look at how things worked out this year.

All summer I was quite worried about how this year’s cattle would kill-out as they appeared taller and plainer than in previous years; I was also concerned about the effect the dry weather was having on grass supply. In the end, after putting a good deal of effort into managing my grass supply combined with not a little luck, everything appeared to have worked out OK. That was until the current deluges arrived, which are forcing me to change my plans and house cattle early.

As far as the conformation grades of this year’s cattle, nothing has really changed, with one third grading O and the remainder grading P. Fat scores were back slightly but still averaged close enough to 3=, which I am happy enough with.

There were, however, some disappointments. For instance, the most expensive lot of stores I bought last autumn turned out to be the worst-performing cattle that I had. Having cost €60 more than the average price of the rest of my cattle, they realised €100 per head less. It looks like I still have a lot to learn about the cattle business.

Of course the biggest change this year was the rise in factory prices. Regrettably for most beef farmers this rise was quickly wiped out by large increases in the cost of farm inputs.

Speaking with other farmers recently, it appears that there are many beef farmers out there who choose to ignore much of what our policy makers have been saying. They keep costs under control by minimising or perhaps even stopping the use of expensive fertiliser and imported feed — a decision that has certainly paid dividends this year.

With all of my finished cattle sold, I have of course been busy out buying replacements. However, quite an unusual trend appears to have developed in the store trade this autumn.

For as long as I can recall any rise in beef prices was always mirrored if not amplified in the price of store cattle. However, this appears to have changed and in spite of this year’s substantial increase in the price of beef cattle, store cattle suitable for finishing off grass next summer, appear to struggle to reach last autumn’s prices.

Of course, when you’re out buying replacements you won’t complain too much about this, but it does raise some very serious questions as to why this major shift in the market is occurring.

Is the current rise in input costs, when combined with the historically low incomes in the beef sector, at last forcing beef farmers to rethink their farming systems?

It appears that many beef farmers may have already made alternative arrangements for their farms and are no longer to be seen at the ringside in our marts. Farm income research shows that for decades, successive Irish governments and our many farming organisations have turned a blind eye to beef farming in Ireland.

Year after year, they shamelessly presided over a situation where incomes in the beef sector were reduced to such an extent that beef farming in Ireland is now recognised as little more than a part-time occupation for farmers who are still willing to participate.

Populist utterances from politicians about the importance of saving rural Ireland ring very hollow as the removal of these beef farms from our rural landscape continues unabated.

What the future holds for beef farming I simply don’t know. However, considering Ireland’s enviable record for producing high-quality grass-fed beef, the rapidly growing trend of finishing cattle in large intensive feed-lots units would appear to be a highly undesirable and damaging development.

Unfortunately there appears to be little appetite for the introduction of ‘visionary type’ proactive policies to avoid preventable situations like this. ‘Village pump’ inspired crisis management processes, it appears, still remains the order of the day.

​John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary