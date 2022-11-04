Farming

John Heney: Are beef farmers at last being forced to rethink their farming systems?

A bullock grazes on John Heney&rsquo;s farm — due to the recent wet weather, cattle have now been housed early Expand

A bullock grazes on John Heney&rsquo;s farm — due to the recent wet weather, cattle have now been housed early

John Heney

With all my finished cattle sold, it’s now possible to take one last look at how things worked out this year.

All summer I was quite worried about how this year’s cattle would kill-out as they appeared taller and plainer than in previous years; I was also concerned about the effect the dry weather was having on grass supply. In the end, after putting a good deal of effort into managing my grass supply combined with not a little luck, everything appeared to have worked out OK. That was until the current deluges arrived, which are forcing me to change my plans and house cattle early.

