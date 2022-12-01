John Heney: Ag House platitudes are an insult to beef farmers

The patronising of Irish beef farmers by Agriculture House and beyond is deeply insulting.

Looking through the controversial Food Vision 2030 Beef and Sheep Group’s preliminary report, a paragraph in the chairperson’s comments really made me sit up.

“The Group also emphasises the critical importance of ensuring the maintenance of livelihoods for current and future generations of Irish beef farmers,” it read.

“In particular, there is a need to support generational renewal and young farmers and women in agriculture, who can adapt positively to the changes set out and technologies described in this report.”

A group of high infants left alone for half an hour with a report template could do better than this. Publishing such misinformed aspirational drivel shows how out of touch Ag House is with Irish beef farming — at a time when of Irish farming has been cast in the role of chief whipping boy in the global warming debate.

For decades, many beef farmers have been obliged to work full-time off farm simply to survive, forfeiting valuable family time at evenings and weekends. Few other sectors of society would tolerate this.

My frustration was exacerbated while listening to Damien O’Reilly’s final Countrywide programme.

His guests were a former Assistant Secretary-General in the Department of Agriculture and our current EU Commissioner. Damien — who will be missed for his ability to ask pertinent questions in a simple but direct manner — asked if it was a good thing that the number of people farming part-time had greatly increased.

The former official thought it was, with both panellists citing the increased opportunities in rural Ireland for people living on “non-viable” farms.

But I don’t believe that part-time farming is a victimless solution to low farm incomes.

While it may suit some people, the ongoing failure of our farm policies means doing a full day’s work off farm, before returning home to do a second day’s work on the farm.

High-profile documents like the Food Vision 2030 report should never contain unsubstantiated and grossly misleading aspirational visions for beef farmers, particularly as income research shows the sector has been in decline for decades.

Neither should our Agriculture Minister use the launch of the Beef and Sheep Group to make unsupported claims that “there is an exciting future for our farm families”.



Such spin is deeply insulting and disrespectful to Irish beef farmers and seriously damages the credibility of Agriculture House.

Many may see the demotion of beef farming to a part-time occupation as a charitable ‘mercy killing’ solution to the sector’s low incomes.

However, continuing down this road will surely sound the death knell for our unique natural, grass-based multi-billion-euro beef export industry which provides thousands of jobs across rural Ireland.

What we need is real visionary change and we need it soon.

Hopefully this change will not require actions as extreme as those recently suggested by celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson, who feels the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs should be disbanded altogether.

John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary