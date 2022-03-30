‘It will cost a lot to produce quality silage this year but it will be money well spent’

Planning ahead: Olivia Hynes says, 'I had to buy bales this year from a neighbour but this might not be an option next winter so it’s imperative that I make enough silage'. Photo: Brian Farrell

There are 30 cows calved to date and I have had just one loss so far — a calf born three weeks premature that couldn’t suck and subsequently died.

The weather is everything. Calved cows are let out immediately and are kept here on the home farm. They are offered hay, magnesium buckets to prevent tetany and are very settled.

The lambing period last month was extremely busy and stressful. We had three storms in the month and the ewes and lambs had to be kept in for five days plus, which caused some problems.

With the recent good weather the sheep sheds are empty and the ewes and lambs are in one group now on the outfarm in Kilcash.

There is a big demand for grass on the farm, and due to the wet weather in February and early March and a busy lambing period, I didn’t apply any fertiliser. As a result the existing covers are gone back somewhat.

Fields that have been grazed bare by sheep have got dung and slurry and are starting to green up. On March 23, the remaining fields got 22 units of bag nitrogen per acre.

It is a priority to get grass growing and even fields that have medium to heavy covers have got the 22 units/acre.

Given the high price of fertiliser I was tempted to skip these but after discussing with my advisor, I applied nitrogen to these fields.

It will be too late to apply nitrogen when these are grazed off in two weeks and the nitrogen applied now will grow the second rotation so I took the advice to fertilise these fields also.

Olivia runs an intensive mixed grazing enterprise, with 63 cows calving in 2022.

Olivia runs an intensive mixed grazing enterprise, with 63 cows calving in 2022.

I am very concerned by the massive rise in price and the lack of availability of some types of fertiliser. While I aim to reduce the overall amount of fertiliser, spring is not a time to make big reductions.

I have made better use of my slurry by applying it in spring with LESS and targeted the silage ground.

With no reserves of fodder left, it’s a priority to get a good crop of quality, first-cut silage. 15ac of silage ground got 3,000gal/ac in early March and I will top this up with 60 units of N/ac this week and aim to cut for bales in mid-May.

I make a pit in Kilcash and there is slurry ready to be applied to the silage ground once the ewes have it grazed off in early April.

It looks like there will be hikes in meal prices also, so making 70pc-plus DMD silage will be critical to reduce or even eliminate this bill.

I had to buy bales this year from a neighbour but I am thinking that this might not be an option next winter so it’s imperative that I make enough silage.

Another way of reducing my fertiliser bill going forward and improve grass utilisation on the farm will be to split some of the larger fields in Kilcash into a size where I can control grass better.

My Teagasc advisor tells me they are too big and I agree. The sheep are staying too long in one field and a lot of grass is wasted. It is proving very difficult to graze out to 3 or 4cm when they have a big run.

I used a Tams fencing grant in the past to secure boundaries and it was money well spent. So I must get my advisor to make another application under Tams for me.

There is always money to be spent on a farm but fencing is one area where it will pay for itself. Depending on Department approval, I hope to make a start on it this year.

Olivia Hynes farms at Jamestown, Four Roads, Co Roscommon; Advisors: Brian Daly, Gabriel Trayers