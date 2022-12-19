‘I’m not happy with my bulls’ weight gain – here’s what I’m doing about it’

With all the stock settled in to their winter regime, it’s all about feeding and monitoring performance in December.

The bulls were weighed again and they averaged a gain of just under 0.8kg/day over the previous three weeks.

I am not happy with this figure. The plan is to have all the bulls finished at under 16 months of age so they need to be gaining at least 1kg per day in the period before Christmas.

However, we identified the problem quickly and I have introduced another kg of meal/head/day. So they are now getting 3kg of meal/head/day plus high-quality ad-lib silage. The extra kg of meal is the finishing ration — a high-energy, 14pc protein maize ration.

I introduce the finishing ration gradually as it takes a while for the bulls to get used of it. Until this year, the ration was always in a nut form but this year that is costing over €20/t extra, so I have opted for the coarse form.

The bulls will be weighed again at the end of December.

I managed to keep the 2021-born heifers for a second season at grass. I generally sell them as yearlings back in the spring but I felt I could would make more on them by holding for the second summer and get cheap weight gain off grass.

This year, I managed to do that and I have been selling them through the marts and by slaughtering the heavier ones over the last couple of weeks. At 21 months, the heifers are being slaughtered at 302kg carcass R=3-. I happy enough with that performance.

At the end of December, I will complete a profit monitor for the farm. It is a requirement of the Future Beef programme but it is something I want to do anyway.

As a full-time farmer, the beef enterprise needs to be profitable and the profit monitor will highlight what is going well on the farm but also identifies areas where I can improve.

It details the overall output of the farm and where the expenses are going and I then can compare my figures with the other participants in the programme.

Looking back on 2022, overall sales for the farm have increased but there was huge increase in the spend on fertiliser, meal and diesel. Finding out the bottom line will be very interesting this year.

Being a part of the Teagasc Signpost and Future Beef programme has made me think more of how the farm can become more sustainable.

For me, making a profit is still number one but I am planning how to make that profit in a more environmentally friendly way, cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Reducing the amount of fertiliser used will be a priority. In 2023, I am going the sow red clover in a silage field which is very dry; 1ha of red clover could produce 25pc of my total fodder requirement without buying chemical nitrogen!

Also, I will incorporate more clover into the dry fields on the grazing block. The P and K will need to be addressed first and I need to apply more lime next year to these areas.

Clover fixes nitrogen, and any way to reduce the dependence on bought fertiliser will be environmentally positive and will reduce input costs.

Reducing the age of slaughter is a medium- to long-term goal. Shaving one month off could save 300kg of meal per bull.

If I push the animal performance from the weaning stage to the finishing stage, I think reducing the age of slaughter will be possible.

Next year, I will forward-creep-graze the bull weanlings earlier for cheaper weight gain.

Adopting these new technologies is a win-win for farmers. They have environmental benefits and will also make the farm more profitable in the long run.

I have always been conscious of the environment and will be planting over 100 broadleaf trees and more hedges in the future. In the long term, my aim is to hand over a profitable farm with a low carbon footprint to the next generation.

Shane Keaveney farms at Ballinglough, Co Roscommon