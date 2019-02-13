Farm Ireland
How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs

Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs
Catherine Hurley

Feeding suckler cows based on their body condition score is essential to reduce feed costs on suckler cow farms where maintaining cows can take up 70pc of the total feed costs, according to UCD Lecturer and Pedigree Beef farmer Alan Kelly speaking at a Teagasc suckler cow conference held in Mayo.

Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs while also improving the cow’s productivity and calf’s viability Alan told the room in Castlbar, Mayo, the most densely populated county in Ireland in terms of sucker herds.

“If possible group the herd at housing into three BCS groups, of fat (>3.5BCS), ideal (between 2.75-3.5BCS) and lean (<2.5BCS) to accurately allocate feed,” said the Westmeath farmer, adding that the lean group should take priority for farmers because of poorer production levels associated with thin cows at calving.

He advised farmers to establish target BCS early on and make any adjustments to feeding at least three months from calving, so as not to have any negative effect on calf weight or cow productivity.

“With this feeding strategy we are trying to correct both the lean and the fat cow to have them on target, particularly so at calving,” he explained.

He advised to house cows at a target condition score of three or above and then over the winter period reduce the BCS by 0.75 and have cows calving down at a BCS of 2.5 ideally.

“We need to make those cows work for us and so we make them utilise some of their body reserves. Suckler cows can obviously lay down feed when it’s plentiful and mobilise it when it’s expensive.

“This feed strategy is something we have to take advantage of in our systems because manipulation of the cow’s BCS between the winter and the summer is an important component in controlling feed costs, and a lot of cases it is the only strategy that we have at our disposal is reducing the feed costs of the cow.

“On a liveweight scale looking at a 700kg cow, over the winter period she can lose about 75kg no problem at all and when a cow goes back out to pasture, we have no problem in our cows putting on 100kg of liveweight.

“That extra 0.75 of a condition score is the equivalent of a cow having about 200kg of barley on her back that the farmer can utilise, by having her in that proper condition there is energy on her back that can be used over the winter period to reduce feed costs.”  

