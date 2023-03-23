How this Meath farmer is reaping the benefits of redesigning his paddock system

It wouldn’t be spring in Ireland without some hiccup, and grazing conditions have deteriorated rapidly.

One Thursday morning I awoke to the ground being blanketed with four inches of snow. The following Sunday all the yearlings were rehoused, and at the time of writing these cattle are still housed.

However, before the weather turned bad I was ahead of grazing targets, with 60pc of the farm grazed on March 10, so even with the rehousing I am not far off where I want to be.

At this time of the year a few dry days in a row will allow me to get back to grazing the yearlings by day and rehousing them at night.

Last year I redesigned my paddock system and this change really facilitates on-off grazing in difficult conditions. A well-designed paddock system definitely helps improve animal performance during the grazing season, and for me it makes handling and moving cattle at grass a dream.

My next step in terms of improving grazing infrastructure will be to put a stone roadway in place — under the new TAMs this will be grant-aided, along with livestock fencing.

Even with all the farm getting a half-bag of protected urea or 2,000 gallons of slurry, growth rates were stubbornly low at 7kgDM/ha last week. The mild weather should drive grass growth on, though.

Thankfully I got to graze the red clover sward in ideal conditions and afterwards this got 3,000gal of slurry/ac and is now closed for silage, with a planned cutting date of the second week in May.

Finishing animals were fed the red clover silage last winter and performance was excellent, so my aim is to make more of this silage this year.

The slurry from the weanling shed this year tested at 13 units of nitrogen, seven units of phosphorous and 46 units of potassium per 1,000gal, while the slurry from the finishing shed tested at 19 units of N, 9 units of P and 55 units of K per 1,000gal.

Although the results look high they are comparable with what other farmers in the DairyBeef 500 programme are getting.

For the rest of the year I will need to account for this level of nutrients in my slurry when applying chemical fertiliser.

I have spread 60t of lime so far this year. I am ineligible for the new lime grant but I will still apply more lime in the back end as I believe it is good value even without the grant.

Aidan Maguire farms at Antylstown, Navan, Co Meath. Signpost Programme advisor: Fergal Maguire