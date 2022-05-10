How great grass growth and lush green fields act as a prime breeding ground for scour

As I left the clinic one morning last week, I knew by dinner time, it would be T-shirt temperatures, possibly edging into 99 ice-cream territory.

Summer had arrived. One of our more gregarious clients was walking toward the door and I stopped for a quick chat. I asked him a general question as to how things were going on his farm and I got the most unusual but apt reply.

“I’m going around like Goldilocks at the moment” he said. I was puzzled and I asked him to elaborate.

“The weather isn’t too hot and it’s not too cold. It’s juuuust right.”

This gave me a good laugh, but I also thought it was a great description. Conditions over the past few days have been ideal. Cows are in good order, calves are out in paddocks around farmyards and grass is shooting out of the ground.

However, we are seeing a number of conditions at present on farms that are a direct result of this sudden dramatic increase in grass growth.

We have been called to attend a number of cows over the past few days with scour. Cows are under significant stress at this time of year. They are on the upward curve towards peak milk production and every day there are a number of them bulling.

The grass they have eaten in the first rotation wasn’t of the highest quality and was quite wiry and fibrous. It might not have been the best stuff to support milk production, but it was doing rumen function no harm at all.

Contrast this to the soft, palatable, highly digestible grass that is being eaten this week in the second rotation (and even third on some farms).

This grass is very low in fibre and potentially high in nitrogen. Already stressed cows eating this type of grass are at a very high risk of developing acidosis. Acidosis severely impacts rumen health and is further exacerbated by the ammonia produced when excess nitrogen is broken down.

The end result is a cow that is very easy to spot on the way in for milking in the morning. She is one of the last out of the field and appears tucked up in her abdominal area, as well as having a very ‘dull eye’.

Her hind legs will often be wet and dirty, but the real tell-tale sign is seen when she lifts her tail. She produces a projectile watery scour that the morning sunlight makes almost see-through.This cow needs attention immediately.

The first thing we do is address the dehydration. Stomach pumping with fluids is now a routine part of most visits to sick cows.

The acidosis is addressed by adding some powders to the fluids that contain rumen buffers and other ingredients that help get the rumen back to normal.

We will often take a sample of the scour just in case any parasites or bacteria (such as salmonella ) are involved. It is usually easy to treat a scoury cow and ensure a quick recovery, once she has been picked up in time.

The important thing is to address the whole herd, as more often than not, if one cow is badly scoured, there will be a number that will be sub-clinically affected. Adding a buffer to the in-parlour concentrate is useful as it helps neutralise the excess acid in the rumen.

Buffer feeding is also an option, one which I won’t shout too loudly about as it is a very offensive topic in some circles. Regardless, it is worth keeping a close eye on cows at present, particularly first calvers and recently calved cows.

One other thing to consider is if cows are scoured and their rumens are upset, there are less of the important trace minerals such as copper and selenium being absorbed.

Supplementing these minerals at this time of year has always been important from a fertility point of view, but it is even more so if cows are scoured and stressed. Your vet can advise you on the best ways of supplementing minerals in the present conditions.

Unfortunately, calves have featured heavily on our calls list over the past week. Scour has again been the most common ailment, but now it is calves at grass that are scoured.

The ideal conditions for grass growth of late has resulted in calves being turned out into paddocks that are covered in the most beautiful looking, lush, fresh, short grass.

Sadly, more and more studies show that this grass is very much detrimental to calf health.

Calves, by nature, are selective grazers. By this I mean that when calves are turned out to a new paddock, they will eat the tip of the grass plant first. They will go along the whole field, nibbling at the top few inches of the lush grass.

Read More

These top few inches have the most readily digestible carbohydrates and the highest stores of nitrogen. They also have the lowest levels of fibre. Even though the grass looks fantastic, the reality is that it is doing serious harm to these young calves.

Acidosis is damaging the young developing rumen. Ammonia overload from the excess nitrogen is worsening the problem. Inflammation in the gut is quite likely and secondary bacterial infection is quite common. In short, we are dealing with summer scour syndrome even though we are at the beginning of summer.

It is very important in these instances to take samples to check for parasites, particularly coccidiosis. Calves that have been turned out to grass more than two weeks can be given preventative medication for coccidiosis , particularly if there is a history of it on farm.

Unless the calves are out at least four weeks, it will be too early to treat them for worms and even then, it should only be done after faecal samples have been analysed.

Treating calves with scour at grass can be difficult and often a particularly sick one will be brought back into the house. Fluids are vital to combat dehydration and some form of fibre, such as hay or straw, needs to be added to the diet immediately.

The rest of the calves should have access to a source of fibre in the paddock. In fact, any calves turned out to grass should have fibre supplemented daily in an attempt to prevent scour developing.

Mineral supplementation for any scoury calf is, like in cows, a must. Talk to your vet about feed products to address scour in calves at grass as well as the best methods of mineral supplementation.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.