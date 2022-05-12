How fodder crops can solve the problem of soaring input costs

Fodder crops can provide the answer to the problem of soaring input costs, and ensure you have adequate animal feed for the winter.

Alternative crops such as kale, forage rape or a hybrid of the two, such as redstart, can grow large quantities of dry matter (DM) in a relatively short time, and are a useful tool if housing is in short supply.

Fodder crops can also be an excellent way of incorporating a break crop into a reseeding programme.

The field can be grazed during the winter, breaking down the soil and allowing ideal conditions for early reseeding the following year if weather is favourable.

Read More

So where do you start?

Firstly you must pick a suitable field. It will need to be relatively free-draining and have adequate shelter for stock over the winter.

Ideally pick a field which could do with being reseeded in grass the following spring.

What crop to grow?

This will depend on the time of year. Kale must be sown in May or June, while forage rapes or hybrids can be sown any time from May until August.

Kale is the highest yielder of the crops at roughly 8-10tDM/ha, whereas forage rape will typically yield 3-5tDM/ha.

So now is the time to decide what is needed. One hectare of kale sown in May should feed the same number of stock as 2ha of a forage rape or hybrid crop sown in July.

Expand Close A field forage rape / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A field forage rape

How to grow it?

After selecting the field you will need to spray off the area with a glyphosate product.

This can be done a week before a crop of silage is to be harvested, or onto pasture 10 days before the planned sowing date. The ground can then be ploughed, disced and sown.

There are multiple methods of sowing, from precision drill to fertiliser spreader, but the principles remain the same.

Expand Close Suckler cows relax after feeding on kale and silage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Suckler cows relax after feeding on kale and silage

A fine firm seedbed is a must, and generally rolling is required after sowing to get good soil seed contact.

You will generally need 2-4kg of seed per acre depending on sowing method and crop type.

Read More

As the seed is very small it is generally mixed with fertiliser when being applied via a fertiliser spreader.

What about fertiliser?

These crops have a high nutrient requirement and generally some of these nutrients are incorporated at sowing time (see table below for seeding and fertiliser rates).

Expand Close Table 1 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Table 1

Farmyard manures and slurry are a useful and cheap alternative to surging fertiliser prices.

Soil pH is also critical as nutrient uptake will be reduced if it is below 6.3.

As a general rule, two bags of gran lime per acre will be required, if the ground is only sprayed off and disced, as the rotting grass creates an acidic environment which will affect the tiny seedlings.

How to feed a forage crop?

Generally these crops are fed in situ with strip wires which are moved daily and the crop is rationed out to stock.

As these crops are very high in energy and protein (20pc), a roughage source must be provided, generally in the form of hay, silage or straw.

These bales are typically left in the field at sowing or shortly afterward and a round feeder is moved every few days over the winter. This can be labour-intensive, so many farms now zero-graze these crops into cattle or sheep that are housed for the winter.

As these crops are low in certain minerals and trace elements, a mineral bolus must be administered to stock prior to feeding.

The crop can be grazed at any time but generally it needs to be eaten by mid- to late March as it can become harmful to livestock if it goes to seed, which generally happens after the last spring frost.

As with all out-wintering, excessive poaching is not allowed under GEAC. Cattle should have access to a grass lie-back area and soiled water run-off should be minimised.

As a general rule, in the case of a field with a slope, start feeding from the top of the hill down as the crop itself will stop much of the soiled water run-off.

For further information on forage crops, contact your local Teagasc office.

Kevin O’Hara is a Teagasc education officer, based in Ballinrobe