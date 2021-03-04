How calving heifers down at two years can boost suckler profits

The progeny of two-year-old heifers perform just as well as calves from three-year-old heifers, and they also have a greater lifetime survivability and output.

Profitability on most suckler beef enterprises is marginal at present, and it is determined largely by efficiencies of production.

These include the cow producing and rearing a good quality calf, preferably every 365 days, maximising weight for age and, ultimately, receiving a good market price for her progeny.

The profit per cow is then determined by the costs of retaining the cow and her offspring up until sale. However, within the system there are efficiencies that are often overlooked or only partially achieved.

Calving heifers between 22-26 months of age is one example of a herd efficiency that can increase farm output and at the same time reduce the costs of production, especially where heifers are bred from within the herd.

Currently 23pc of heifers in suckler herds calve down between 22 and 26 months. This figure has declined from 29pc in 2015 and is well below the corresponding figure for heifers that calf at two years of age in the dairy herd which has increased in recent years to 71pc.

More suckler farmers appear to be dipping their toe in the water and are consistently calving a few heifers each year at two years, but very few have gone the full distance and have all their heifers calving between 22-26 months.

The underlying reasons as to why such a small percentage of heifers calve at two years are debatable. Is it because a lot of replacement heifers are purchased? Is it because there is an opinion out there that it will affect the growth potential of the heifer or her lifetime performance.

Has a bad experience in the past prevented farmers from trying it again? Or is it a result of poor conception rates allowing heifers to calf late or just slip into the following year’s calving season?

The latter may be the reason why a lot of farmers have a few heifers calving between 22-26 months, but not them all.

Teagasc estimates that for a 50 cow herd with a 20pc replacement rate, each additional month that calving is delayed costs €500 or €50 per heifer per month.

The replacement rate is in or around the national average figure as most cows only survive for four to five calvings on farms.

When combined with the loss of output from not producing a calf, the reduction in overall farm profitability can be substantial.

There are farmers out there who successfully calf heifers at two years old without any detrimental effect on their lifetime performance.

Success is achieved by proper planning and achieving target weight for age at the critical stages. So what are the five main steps to successful two-year-old calving?

1 Replacement heifers

Replacement heifers bred from within the herd should be the progeny of the best performing cows in the herd and sired by bulls with high maternal figures. They should be born ideally in the first month of the calving season to allow them the best chance of calving themselves early in subsequent calving seasons and allowing for some slippage between first and second calvings.

2 Heifer weight at bulling

The target is to have heifers at least 60pc of their mature weight at bulling.

The BEEPS weight recording results would suggest that mature cow weight on a lot of farms is at least 700kgs.

This means a target bulling weight of 420kgs is a reasonable one for the vast majority of continental replacement heifers.

Ideally the heifer should calf down herself early in the breeding season for reasons already outlined.

An early May service date will normally result in an early February calving date for a spring calving herd. Birth date will largely determine how this target is achieved.

When comparing the early February to the early March-born heifer, both should achieve an average daily gain of a least 1.1kgs per day up until weaning after being bred off the best performing cows in the herd.

This leaves the March-born heifer 33kgs lighter than her February-born comrade at weaning. This difference has to be made up over the winter period.

A target winter gain of 0.6 kgs and 0.8 kgs per day for both heifers prior to turnout by mid- March should result in both heifers being 370kgs and having to gain 1kg per day up until bulling date.

Length of the winter period and expected turnout dates are influenced by the weather conditions and location .

Obviously the earlier you get to grass will help in reducing the winter gain requirement.

An average daily gain of 0.6 to 0.8 kgs will require 1-2 kgs of concentrates on good quality silage of 75 DMD, or 2-3kgs on 70 DMD silage. The extra kg of concentrates should result in the extra 0.2kgs in average daily gain.

3 Minimal calving stress

The key objective of two-year-old calving is for the heifer to produce a healthy live calf with minimal stress on the animal herself and on the farmer.

Using a suitable sire is critical to achieve the desired outcome. AI sires give you a greater choice, especially those that are easy calving, have short gestation length and high reliability figures.

They should be selected from bulls that are below 7pc on the ICBF Beef heifer calving difficulty figure of the index.

In general, the offspring of first calved heifers will be bred for slaughter rather than future breeding so the terminal index traits can also be selected to influence sire selection.

4 Synchronised breeding

The use of synchronised breeding protocols should be used when breeding heifers.

This facilitates the use of fixed time AI and ensure that all heifers come into heat over a short period. In turn this reduces the workload on the farmer and increases the chance that the heifer will calf down to the first or second service.

When breeding a small number of replacement heifers the heat activity is less and heats can be missed, especially in the case of the part-time farmer.

The aim should be to have at least 80pc of your heifers calving down in the first three weeks of the breeding season.

5 Mature weight at calving

The last step is to have the heifer reaching at least 80-90pc of her mature weight at calving and for her to calf down in a fit and not fat state.

The heifer that was 420kgs at bulling should be 560kgs at calving. Heifers that are fat at calving will have greater calving difficulty and will lose a greater percentage of body condition pre breeding.

This will have a detrimental effect on her subsequent conception rate. The priority post-calving is to get the heifer back in calf as soon as is possible.

Ideally, heifers should be penned separately from mature cows to reduce the risk of bullying. They should also get preferential treatment pre-turnout to grass.

Most will require 2-3 kgs of a high energy ration with good quality silage while rearing a calf indoors.

Conception rates can be increased dramatically by getting the freshly calved heifer out to grass as soon as possible. In some parts of the country this may not be an option, so the prevention of excessive body condition loss should always be the priority pre turnout.

The stumbling blocks to successful two-year-old calving are often based on farmer misconceptions.

The ICBF data on calving over the last five years clearly shows that heifers that calved at 22-26 months of age had as good a subsequent calving interval — and calved down again as second calvers —as early as heifers that calved at 27-40 months of age.

There was no real difference in calving difficulty from calving at an earlier age. In general, these heifers had greater longevity within the herd than their older contemporaries, and also had a higher lifetime output.

And the belief that calving the heifer at two years will stunt her growth doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

ICBF data from heifers that calved down for the first time in 2015 at two years shows that they now weigh an average of 708kgs compared to the 692kgs average for those who calved down at 33-38 months.

Weighing heifers at weaning during the first winter and well in advance of bulling to monitor and react to under-performance is critical for targets to be achieved.

In conclusion, where the five steps to two-year-old calving are followed, heifers cost less to rear and emit 8pc less greenhouse gases. Their progeny perform just as well as calves from three-year-old heifers. And they have a greater lifetime survivability and output which in turn will improve farm profitability.

Tom Coll is Teagasc advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim

