Homegrown cereal stocks are running low

In the midst of the busy pre-Christmas period, it is important to remember farm safety despite the added stress that many beef farmers are under. Increased workload, poor prices, reduced daylight and family duties can all distract attention at this time of year.

Last week, I saw a novel idea from Quinns of Baltinglass to help raise funds for the Jack & Jill Children's foundation.

Their tub of 'Magic Reindeer Food' comprises a special blend of grains and seeds - all the feeds that reindeers love!

This magical feed helps Rudolph's nose glow even brighter and guide Santa's sleigh around the world.

It got me thinking as to what feeds should be included in a magical blend to enhance performance in beef cattle this winter.

This week is traditionally one of the busiest in feed mills and merchants throughout the country.

On all farms, the necessary feed stocks are required to last the duration of the holiday period.

Over the past number of weeks, I have noted that the available stocks of homegrown cereal grains are running tight.