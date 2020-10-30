Henry Walsh: We’re playing our part in the fight against anti-microbial resistance by participating in mastitis trial

As we edge towards the conclusion of the 2020 grazing season, the reality is we are in fact preparing for the beginning of the 2021 season.

While our focus is on producing the last of this year's milk as efficiently as possible, the bigger decisions are revolving around our autumn rotation planner to finish grazing the milking platform at a date that ensures an AFC of 750kg/dm/ha on December 1.

Currently the herd is producing 13.5 litres at over 6.0pc fat and 4.4pc protein, which is 1.4 kg/ms/daily.

While SCC levels of about 100 are fine, the lactose levels in the milk have dropped a little to 4.4 so we need to remove stale as well as high-SCC cows and maintain feeding levels to the milking herd.

We had 70pc of the MP grazed by November 1 and will stretch the remaining 30pc to the 15th. Growth at 22 has dropped off sharply due to extremely wet, colder weather in the last 10 days, giving us an AFC of 650.

We dropped our demand to 25 by increasing supplements to maintain our rotation and importantly, keep grass in the diet. The diet now consists of 7kg grass, 7kg silage and 3kg ration.

We will dry off most of the first-calvers this week and put them to one of the out-farms to reduce demand on the MP and assist them putting on weight as they mature into cows.

We completed our final milk recording of the year last week and a slightly disappointing 15pc of the herd were over 200 SCC. It is our plan this year to use dry cow antibiotics selectively.

We are assisting NUIG research work on non-antibiotic treatments for mastitis. The trial was intense, with selected cows being over 200,000 SCC and recently infected based on the August milk recording data.

The routine for each selected quarter involved a pre-sample, then four treatments with a sample taken before each milking, then a further eight post-treatment samples taken from the treated quarter to monitor the outcome.

In total there were 13 samples taken from each treated quarter as well as the four treatments, with every sample tested fresh in the lab.

As a follow-on, we are going to treat individual cows that present with a clinical case and repeat the same protocol of sampling and treatment to assist the research.

This detailed work will hopefully deliver highly effective solutions to a perennial problem on most dairy farms and assist with the battle against anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

This problem has been building in the human population years (in the form of superbugs) and is growing among farm animals as we hear more and more about resistance to wormers.

We know from Teagasc research that treating high-SCC cows during the dry period is much more effective than lactating animals. We need to target our treatments for use at the time when they are most effective.

One problem is that treatment is usually administered on the first visit, whereas I feel there should be a lot more sensitivity-testing to identify the problem and then treat accordingly.

And not enough emphasis placed on health plans drawn up in conjunction with our vets which lay out a clear programme each year revolving around farm-specific vaccination programmes and sampling procedures.

Last year I took fresh dung samples from the milking herd in June and July which showed no worm burden so we did not blanket-treat the milking herd mid-summer with a zero-withdrawal wormer and did not treat this year either.

This year we got into the routine of taking a sample from an infected quarter before tubing it. We put the sample in the farm freezer and then when we had a number of them dropped them to the vet for testing.

The outcome of the sensitivity tests was to identify that 90pc of the mastitis was environmental, which was quite a shock. It is an area we need to focus on.

