Henry Walsh: Nitrates derogation and methane measures pose a threat to the future of livestock farming

Dairy farming in Ireland is facing an unprecedented challenge from environmental directions such as the new Nitrates Derogation and controls on greenhouse gas emissions.

As they become requirements, these proposals will come at a high cost to farmers, and there has been no indication as to how they might deliver an increased return from the marketplace.

Nitrates derogation

Among the key proposals is the much earlier date of September 15 to cease slurry application. This means a massive increase in slurry storage will be required on farms.

Combined with a proposal that all outdoor slurry stores be covered and increasing the storage requirement for soiled water, we will be hit in the pocket.

Also, the stocking rate above which farms are required to use LESS is proposed to drop from 170 to 100, which will be just one cow to the hectare.

Under the new plan, the organic nitrogen attributed to the dairy cow, which had already moved from 85 last year to 89 this year, goes up to 95, or 104 for cows producing over 6,500 litres annually.

This will reduce the stocking rate of 2.9 cows to the Ha (250/85kg) allowed by the last derogation to 2.35 cows Ha (250/104).

This is a clearly orchestrated plan to reduce the stocking rate not just on farms in Derogation but on all farms trying to stay below the 170 limit — by 18pc.

So if you were stocked to the maximum permitted on your farm and allowed to milk 100 cows last year, the new proposals will only allow you to milk 82 cows.

While the nitrates derogation is primarily focused on good nutrient management and protecting our air and water quality, I feel it is also a blatant attempt to at least cap the dairy herd. And in reality it could lead to a sizable reduction.

Yet Ireland is the most carbon-efficient producer of milk in Europe, and our watercourses — while definitely requiring better management practices around point-source leaching and buffer zones —are among the best.

Methane emissions

Given the rise in global air temperatures over the last 150 years, almost exclusively caused by the combustion of fossil fuels, you could say the horse has bolted already in relation to global warming and now we are trying to close the stable door.



The first problem to be faced in dealing with this challenge is that a big proportion of the world’s population are not aware of it and they or their governments have no plans to take corrective action.

This of course does not exclude any of us from taking all steps within our power to help reverse the warming, but taking extreme corrective action in Ireland while it remains business as usual in other countries will not fix anything and will decimate livestock farming in Ireland.

I fear that reducing methane from animals will be seen as a short-term solution as the world looks for the path of least resistance — posing a real threat to livestock farming in the near future.

Meanwhile, my son Enda and I recently came face to face with an injured peregrine falcon on the farm. This magnificent female is one of only 400 pairs in Ireland. She has been nesting in a quarry 2km from our farm for the last number of years.

When hunting pigeons and magpies etc, peregrines travel at the mind-boggling speed of up to 390km/h, which explains how we regularly see a puff of pigeon feathers in a paddock.

We rang John and Pat, local conservation guys, who came immediately and collected the falcon. They suspected she might have hit power lines at top speed and injured or stunned herself.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran