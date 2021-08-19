Farming

Henry Walsh: Nitrates derogation and methane measures pose a threat to the future of livestock farming

Taking extreme corrective action in Ireland while it remains business as usual in other countries will not fix anything and will decimate livestock farming in Ireland

Change afoot: Henry Walsh feels the proposed new Nitrates Derogation is &lsquo;a blatant attempt to at least cap the dairy herd — and in reality it could lead to a sizable reduction&rsquo; Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Change afoot: Henry Walsh feels the proposed new Nitrates Derogation is ‘a blatant attempt to at least cap the dairy herd — and in reality it could lead to a sizable reduction’ Photo: Ray Ryan

Henry Walsh

Dairy farming in Ireland is facing an unprecedented challenge from environmental directions such as the new Nitrates Derogation and controls on greenhouse gas emissions.

As they become requirements, these proposals will come at a high cost to farmers, and there has been no indication as to how they might deliver an increased return from the marketplace.

 

