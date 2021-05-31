Farming

Henry Walsh: EU focus should be on helping us feed the world as a food production crisis looms

The global population is soaring, and drought and soil fertility problems are mounting, yet farmers are being scapegoated rather than assisted

Sustainable production: Henry Walsh says none of the current EU policies are concerned about food security or the financial wellbeing of primary food producers Expand

Henry Walsh

The population of the world is increasing by an average of 82 million people every year — more than the population of Ireland every month.

We are told some of the grain-producing regions of the world have as little as 70 harvests left in them, and water shortages are impacting more and more people.

Yet none of the current EU policies are concerned about food security or the financial wellbeing of primary food producers.

