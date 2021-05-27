Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: How to make sure the wet weather’s impact on silage quality doesn’t cause problems this winter

On farms with mixed categories of stock, silage cuts should be clearly segmented where space allows

Hedging bets: The DM content of silage being harvested at the moment is generally low, around 65-70pc... but on the plus side, the carbon sequestration potential held by hedgerows like this should be taken into account when assessing the carbon footprint of Irish farms. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Hedging bets: The DM content of silage being harvested at the moment is generally low, around 65-70pc... but on the plus side, the carbon sequestration potential held by hedgerows like this should be taken into account when assessing the carbon footprint of Irish farms. Photo: Roger Jones

Hedging bets: The DM content of silage being harvested at the moment is generally low, around 65-70pc... but on the plus side, the carbon sequestration potential held by hedgerows like this should be taken into account when assessing the carbon footprint of Irish farms. Photo: Roger Jones

Hedging bets: The DM content of silage being harvested at the moment is generally low, around 65-70pc... but on the plus side, the carbon sequestration potential held by hedgerows like this should be taken into account when assessing the carbon footprint of Irish farms. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerry Giggins

The old adage attests that ‘a wet and windy May fills the barns with corn and hay’ but the cold, damp weather’s impact on the quality of grass silage produced will have a bearing next winter.

Those lucky enough to have made silage in late April and early May are sitting on some prize-quality winter fodder. With some early opened pits and bales I have analysed, DMDs of 77-80pc are common.

Unfortunately, silage harvested at the moment is likely to be 65-70pc DMD.

Most Watched

Privacy