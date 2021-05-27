Gerry Giggins: How to make sure the wet weather’s impact on silage quality doesn’t cause problems this winter

The old adage attests that ‘a wet and windy May fills the barns with corn and hay’ but the cold, damp weather’s impact on the quality of grass silage produced will have a bearing next winter.

Those lucky enough to have made silage in late April and early May are sitting on some prize-quality winter fodder. With some early opened pits and bales I have analysed, DMDs of 77-80pc are common.

Unfortunately, silage harvested at the moment is likely to be 65-70pc DMD.

Making up the difference between these two silage types will impact significantly on cost: up to 1.5kg/head for weanlings and 3kg/head for finishing animals will be required to enhance the lower-quality forage.

Given the recent wet weather, on heavy soils in particular, there is a higher risk of soil contamination of silage this harvest.

When turning/ tedding/ rowing grass and picking up the rows, care should be taken to ensure minimal ground contact is made.

Soil contamination will lead to silage with high ash contents, which not only reduces the feed quality, but also has a major impact of mineral availability to animals, particularly youngstock and breeding stock.

As the farm organisations and government agencies keep telling us, care should always been taken during the silage season, particularly in a condensed harvest window such as this.

Read More

On farms with mixed categories of stock — breeding stock, young animals and beef finishers — silage cuts should be clearly segmented where space allows. During winter feeding this will allow for more accurate forage allocation to each category of stock.

My preference is for youngstock and finishing animals to receive better-quality, leafy first cuts, while allocating bulkier first or second cuts to cows.

This strategy will certainly be of benefit this year, particularly on farms where dry cows have been fed with medium to high levels of straw in previous years.

All indications point towards straw being a scarce commodity this harvest, which will lead to high prices.

When I worked with Keenan, the start of June marked the start of the planning phase for our late summer/ autumn farm meetings on winter feeding strategies.

Campaign slogans such as ‘Gain from Grain’ are as appropriate now as they were 20 years ago. These roadshows would bring us to every corner of the country.

There is no question that as an energy feed source, Irish cereals have huge benefits for the livestock sector. For the vast majority of time, they represent the best value for money.

Native barley, wheat and oats are vastly superior as energy and fibre feed sources, ensuring optimum animal health and performance.

It cannot be stressed enough how important a buoyant cereal sector is to the rural economy here. Reducing our reliance on imported feedstuffs helps the national economy and has positive effects on the reduction of overall agriculture environmental impact.

The Irish tillage sector is regularly shown to be highly efficient in terms of carbon emissions. The carbon footprint associated with a tonne of imported feed is much greater than for Irish-grown cereal.

So the more Irish cereals produced and fed in place of imported feeds, the lower our national footprint will be.

Hedgerows found on both livestock and cereal farms need to be acknowledged for the huge carbon sequestration potential they hold, not to mention the biodiversity they support.

This will allow many Irish farms to hugely reduce the net carbon footprint against their output.

From a marketing perspective, Irish beef and dairy animals fed on grazed grass, conserved forage and native cereals is an attractive product for international consumers.

Risen steadily

Global protein and cereal grain markets remain high. Most farmers will have noticed this increase in global price since the start of the year as meal prices at farm level have risen steadily.

Most feedstuffs now cost over 30pc more than 12 months ago.

Now is the time for livestock farmers to engage with local cereal growers or feed merchants to source some of their winter feed requirements.

On farms where grain storage is limited, agreements regarding a staggered supply over the course of the winter can be easily reached.

Read More

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth