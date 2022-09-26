Gerry Giggins: Why you need to draw up a feed budget

Feed budgeting is a vital task on

livestock farms at this time of the year. With almost all winter fodder now saved and in store, it’s time to conduct an accurate budget into your winter feed requirements.

Whether feeding weanlings, light stores, finishing cattle or suckler cows, you need to ensure sufficient forage is available for the duration of the winter housing period.

Firstly, you need to get an accurate nutritional analysis for all forages. Testing silages for key aspects such as dry matter, energy and protein values as well as ensilability will tell you how much forage can be fed and what type of concentrate is required to balance it, for different categories of livestock.

The amount of forage you need will be determined by factors such as silage dry matter, weight of animals to be fed and duration of the feeding period.

Predicting how long the winter will last is difficult, but estimating an animal’s intake is easier. A good guide to follow is that an animal will consume 2pc of its body-weight in dry matter intake on a daily basis (so a 300kg animal will consume 6kg DM/day).

Read More

In some circumstances, intakes will exceed that 2pc, and hopefully a corresponding improvement in animal performance is also seen.

The dry matter content and how well fermented the silage is will also greatly influence animal intakes. Wet or overly dry silages will negatively affect intakes, as will silages with extremely low pH.

Forage will always be the cheapest feed source available, so maximise its use.

With young stock and store animals, up to 85pc of their intake can consist of silage, with the rest made up of concentrate and mineral/ vitamin supplementation.

Where forage quality drops below the desired levels (under 68pc DMD) the animal will require higher levels of supplementation.

When it comes to finishing cattle, the amount of forage fed is determined by age, weight, breed, sex and production targets.

Traditional breeds can be fed higher inclusion levels of forage in the finishing diets. Continental steers and heifers can be fed medium levels of forage, while continental and dairy-bred bulls should be fed minimal forage levels, particularly as they get closer to finishing.

The category of animal with the highest feed intake potential of any breed is generally a Holstein/ Friesian steer; unfortunately these higher intakes are not always matched by higher performance.

Overall feed costs will reach record levels this winter. Grain and concentrate costs equating to over €450/t DM are not uncommon, with forage at €200/t DM.

The average finishing animal consuming 12kg of dry matter will cost over €4 to feed per day. Heavier forward cattle and cull cows will cost closer to €5 per day to feed.

Read More

Given these feed costs, along with animal purchase prices, veterinary costs and increased transport and energy prices, winter finishers will need to get a very enticing beef price if they are to return any profit.

Some commentators have predicted storm clouds approaching beef markets.

Teagasc budgets are showing that beef prices need to hit €5.80/ kg for farmers to return profits.

These figures were based on current feed prices but modest liveweight gains (1kg/ day for continental cattle).

Most serious winter finishers are getting liveweight gains in excess of 1.4kg/day on continental steers and heifers and up to 2kg/day on bulls.

The only realistic way of remaining viable finishing beef cattle this winter is to maximise forage intakes while achieving high animal performance.





Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth